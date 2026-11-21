Brian Ortega has faced scrutiny over his reliability, with many raising eyebrows over his repeated withdrawals from important fights. However, the former featherweight title challenger has now revealed that the UFC was responsible for the backlash he received over one of his supposed withdrawals this year.

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Ortega is set to make his lightweight debut against Dan Hooker on the main card of UFC Qatar. However, the promotion initially planned ‘T-City’s move to the 155-pound division with a rematch against Renato Moicano at UFC 326 in March 2026. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old had to sideline himself from the fight due to a nagging injury, drawing a ton of backlash. Ahead of the Qatar event, Ortega disclosed that he had never signed a contract for that bout.

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“Well, this is why I’m p—d, bro,” Ortega told MMA Fighting. “Because the first fight wasn’t real. The fight that they said, the March fight, that was not real when the UFC posted it, whatever…I never signed a contract, never said yes, I said nothing.

“So the fact that they said, ‘Oh, they’re fighting, and then now he pulls out’, I was like, ‘No, bro…the conversation never happened like that.’”

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Ortega then went on to check with the doctors, who revealed that he wasn’t in a condition to fight.

“I said, let me go check this injury real quick, and if the injury is good, then let’s fight. Then they posted it, and I’m like, yeah, what the f—k? And then I checked with the doctors. They were telling me, ‘This injury is not good.’

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“So then I have to tell them, ‘I told you so before you guys did that,’ and then now, I have to pull out of something that I never said yes to.”

UFC announced Brian Ortega vs. Renato Moicano in December 2025, three months before the event was set to take place at UFC 326. According to the Californian’s revelation, he didn’t sign the contract when the UFC publicly revealed the lightweight clash with Moicano. UFC has yet to confirm or deny Ortega’s allegations.

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Ortega also reflected that he would have accepted the fight and even listened to the doctors to determine whether his injury was too severe at that time. But the UFC revealing the fight beforehand could have shocked him. After doctors couldn’t grant clearance, Ortega had to pull out of a fight that he never contractually agreed to and faced unintended backlash.

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That’s why ‘T-City’ chose to call out the UFC before making his walk against Hooker. However, Ortega withdrew from the Moicano fight for the second time at UFC 331 in September because of a cut on his forehead, which he took full responsibility for.

“The one that I am responsible for was the second one, but obviously, by then, it’s just getting negative, bro,” Ortega added. “You give them two reasons now to hate you, and that’s what it was. I had to physically get in there and show them the cut and show them why I couldn’t make it and explain to them, for those who are willing to listen. ‘Hey bro, it sucks, I’m here, my eye’s swollen.

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“I can’t even look at commission right now and pass. So it’s either I tell the UFC I’m out, or let commission pull me out, and I waste everyone’s time and money, and more preparation that they could get someone else to fill in.”

Ortega’s words further suggest that he had to endure some difficult times explaining his injury to the commission for his UFC 331 withdrawal against Moicano. However, this is the first time the 35-year-old has opened up about the UFC announcing his fights without him signing the contract.

Yet, the former featherweight challenger isn’t the only one to complain about this lingering issue.

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Other fighters who claimed the UFC announced their fights before signing contracts

It’s hard to understand why the UFC announces fights without the fighter signing the contract. But the promotion’s former marquee champion, Jon Jones, previously addressed this problem.

Back in May 2014, UFC president and CEO Dana White told reporters at the UFC 173 post-fight conference that Jon Jones would face Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch in August. Naturally, everyone was excited about the announcement. But when ‘Bones’ shared his thoughts about the matchup, he revealed that he hadn’t signed the contract and called the move a “bully tactic.”

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“I just kind of identified it with being a like strong-arm technique on their part, trying to get fans pushing for a fight and prematurely announcing a fight,” Jones told MMA Hour. “It’s not that I haven’t signed a contract…I hadn’t even heard that date before. I thought it was unprofessional; I thought it was a bullying technique, bully style, I don’t know what it was. But it is what it is.”

What Jones tried to explain is that the UFC announces certain fights before the fighters even sign the contract as a negotiation technique. If a fight is publicly announced, the fighter and the public alike are left with very little choice but to accept the fight. However, besides Jones, there are other fighters who have called out the UFC for similar practices.

Al Iaquinta criticized the UFC for announcing his fight against Bobby Green before he could sign the contract. Similarly, Justin Gaethje also shared his disdain toward the promotion for publicizing his fight against Tony Ferguson before he actually signed the contract.

Later, Paulo Costa also faced a similar issue when the UFC booked him against Robert Whittaker without him actually signing on the dotted line.

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Brian Ortega’s name has now been added to those instances. Now, it remains to be seen whether the practice stops or continues as the promotion enters 2027.