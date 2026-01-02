Brian Ortega Gives Classy Response to UFC Fans Rubbing Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez’ Relationship in His Face

On New Year’s Eve 2026, Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez stunned the MMA world by going public with their relationship. The couple shared a series of Instagram stories showing them in embrace, instantly sparking massive reactions across social media. While the announcement grabbed headlines, many fans kept waiting for a response from Cortez’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Ortega, who has now finally broken his silence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before the light heavyweight champion entered the picture, ‘T-City’ and Cortez were once considered an MMA power couple. The pair began dating in 2020 and stayed together for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2023 over personal differences. Now, as Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez start a new chapter together in 2026, fans were eager to see how Ortega would react, and he decided to keep it classy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Ortega breaks silence on Alex Pereira-Tracy Cortez romance

“I see you guys hitting me up, trying to get a raise out of me (Ya’ll are creative, I give you that). Listen up, I’m beyond happy, and I have been happy. It ain’t my style to talk about others’ personal life and choices, nor is it my business. My business is my family and my career… 2026, and every year will always be about them,” Brian Ortega wrote on his Instagram story.

Well, fans clearly tried to troll Ortega just to get some kind of reaction. Still, he responded with a mature and balanced take befitting a former featherweight title challenger. Truth be told, ‘T-City’ appears to have fully moved on from his past relationship. Last year, Ortega tied the knot with his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two sons, Stephanie Roberts, and has been living a happy married life ever since.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 7, 2020: ***HOUSE COVERAGE*** UFC Fighter Brian Ortega pictured as UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory at Electra Cocktail Club at The Palazzo at The Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV on March 7, 2020. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGDPxPhotos/xMediaPunchx

In a follow-up Instagram story, Ortega shared a video of himself playing with his sons, clearly showing that he prioritizes family over the past. Now in 2026, the 34-year-old prepares to take a major step forward as he gears up for his lightweight showdown at UFC 326. Interestingly, his upcoming opponent already appears worried about getting steamrolled by him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Renato Moicano fears a beating from ‘T-City’ ahead of UFC 326

On March 7, Brian Ortega will face Renato Moicano in a 155-pound showdown at UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira. In his last outing against Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai, ‘T-City’ endured a horrific weight cut that eventually landed him in the hospital. The ordeal forced him to make the inevitable decision to move up a weight class.

Now, with the former 145-pound title challenger’s ex-girlfriend having moved on to a new relationship, Moicano couldn’t resist taking a jab. The Brazilian jokingly suggested that a heartbroken ‘T-City’ might unleash a brutal beating inside the T-Mobile Arena.

“And then I thought, I’m screwed, man. Brian Ortega is crying in bed. This man is going to train to beat me, man. Not one to be outworked, Moicano vowed to push himself even harder. “And I’m going out, and I’m going to train two more times. I’m going to run 10 km today,” Moicano said in an Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, ‘Money’ clearly kept that sarcastic undertone while talking about the Californian being ultra-motivated. Still, it’s entirely possible that Ortega shows up looking much sharper than he did in his recent outings. ‘T-City’ struggled with the featherweight cut, yet he managed solid performances against elite competition, which is why many expect him to look better at lightweight.

That said, do you actually think Brian Ortega is affected by Tracy Cortez and Alex Pereira’s relationship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.