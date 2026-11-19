Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez never shied away from displaying their affection for each other when they were madly in love with each other in 2020. In fact, ‘T-City’ ended up tattooing Cortez’s name with a heart inside his lower lip as a gesture showing his devotion to his former partner on Valentine’s Day in 2022. However, as loud as their public romance was, their breakup also became highly heated in 2023, with allegations of toxicity particularly coming from Ortega’s side. Yet, the mystery around the status of that tattoo still remained.

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Three years after the power couple parted ways, a reporter asked Brian Ortega about his lip tattoo at UFC Qatar media day ahead of his lightweight fight against Dan Hooker this weekend. Finally, Ortega responded.

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“It fades away with time,” Ortega said. “You know what. F—k it, I’ll say it. So I fought, and it had her name and a little heart, and when I fought I got punched in my mouth, and it made a cut.

“So now the little heart’s broken, so I bulls—t you not. So it’s funny a—s, I mean it’s just f—g funny, you know what I’m saying, like it’s hilarious when you think about it.”

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Ortega’s response suggests that he skipped any removal surgeries because the tattoo was gradually fading away as a result of absorbing shots to that particular area.

After addressing the lip tattoo, Ortega revealed that he’s happily married, and took a shot at Cortez by saying that people shouldn’t engrave “toxic” people’s names on their skin.

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Imago July 12, 2022, New York, NY, New York, NY, United States: LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, NY – JULY 13: Brian Ortega addresses the media ahead of his Main Event bout at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez on July 16, 2022 in Long Island, New York, NY, United States. Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

“But on the good side, you know, I got married,” Ortega added. “I have my wife—I just had my kid two months ago, so you know, we live and learn—and yeah, I don’t get these toxic chicks tatted, man. Even though they push for it, don’t do it, dog, it ain’t worth it.”

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Though Ortega didn’t specifically mention Cortez’s name while speaking about her, the subject matter itself implied that the former title challenger was referring to his previous relationship.

However, this isn’t the first time Ortega has addressed his past.

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Brian Ortega opened up about his deteriorated relationship with Tracy Cortez

Following their breakup, Brian Ortega remarried his previous wife, Stephanie, and started a new life. Tracy Cortez, on the other hand, dated Alex Pereira for a while, with the couple making their relationship public on 2026’s New Year’s Eve. But about a week later, ‘Poatan’ announced that they had parted ways.

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After a few months, Ortega sat down for an interview on Dominick Cruz’s channel Love and War in April 2026, where he spoke about his relationship with Cortez properly. According to ‘T-City,’ he realized he wasn’t compatible with Cortez four months of staying together, but refused to walk away.

“Shortly into that, I was like ‘Damn, I f—d up.’ But because I already left the kids, left the family, I was like, ‘If I dump her right now, everyone’s gonna laugh at me,’” Ortega said. “I thought I can’t let people laugh at me, so I’m gonna put up with all the craziness—I knew it for four months in.”

Ortega didn’t quite elaborate on the specifics. Going by his words, he stayed stuck in a rocky situation with Cortez. In fact, the 35-year-old further revealed that his mother had already warned him about getting involved with the UFC flyweight fighter, but he didn’t listen.

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“Finally I had enough and gave myself a Christmas present and said, ‘You gotta leave on Christmas,’” Ortega added. “My Mom, my family, the second they saw me with… they were like, ‘We don’t want any part of you.’ The worst thing that can happen to my mom is to see her son with someone like that.

“At that time I thought she was just being a hater. And then as I started living that kind of life, she was like, ‘Son, you’ll never be at peace— I was never at peace.’”

Later, Ortega said on the same podcast that his relationship had grown so toxic that it ended up wrecking his camp for his title fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266, which he lost via unanimous decision.

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That said, Brian Ortega has kept his head high and is still a respected name in the MMA town after all these years.