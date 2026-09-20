“Bro Was About to Cry”: UFC 331 Viewers Roast Jon Jones for His Live Reaction to Gable Steveson’s KO Loss

Sean Sharaf entered as a +1500 underdog against Jon Jones’ protege Gable Steveson on the UFC 331 main card, in one of the most anticipated heavyweight showdowns of the night. However, the former United States Marine flipped those odds by pulling off the most shocking knockout of the evening.

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From the opening bell, Sharaf pressured Steveson against the cage. During the first exchange, he noticed the former Olympian drop his guard to parry a jab and countered with a powerful left hook that sent Steveson crashing to the canvas. Sharaf landed a few follow-up shots to seal the deal, and the referee stepped in to stop the fight just 12 seconds into the first round.

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‘The Smoke’ was ecstatic after securing the standout victory of his career. But while Sharaf celebrated, the cameras panned to Jon Jones, who was in Steveson’s corner. The arguably greatest fighter in UFC history had a rough night as a coach, looking flabbergasted and concerned after watching his fighter get knocked out cold.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 3: Jon Jones at the ceremonial weigh-ins at MGM Grand Garden Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Ceremonial Weigh-ins on March 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_156665

Fortunately, Steveson got up and began talking to his corner and the officials who came to check on him. However, he left the Octagon before Bruce Buffer could announce the official result.

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After the brutal finish unfolded at UFC 331, fans didn’t mince their words, roasting Jon Jones after his protege lost by knockout.

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Fans mock Jon Jones following Gable Steveson’s knockout loss at UFC 331

Bro was shocked

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bro was about to cry

SHOW ME JONS FACE!

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Generational corner cam reaction

Khabib, then Pereira, now Jones corner reaction has been hilarious man icl 😭😭😭😭😭😭

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F–K ITS CLOSE ENOUGH TO SEEING JONES LAID OUT STIFF

Jon Jones coaching debut starts at 0-1.

Jones is lowkey regretting making fun of Islam getting KO’ed cuz now one of his own fighters just got a taste of it 😂