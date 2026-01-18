Brock Lesnar Catches Strays as Gable Steveson Predicted to Beat Tom Aspinall

The heavyweight division has always played by different rules. One punch can erase résumés, and raw athleticism often matters more than polished experience. That reality is why Gable Steveson’s name keeps getting fast-tracked into conversations that usually take years to earn. He’s only two fights into his MMA career, not even signed to the UFC, yet people are already asking the wild question: could he beat the UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, right now?

That question exploded again this week when a bold prediction dragged former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar into the crossfire.

The spark came from UFC veteran Matt Brown, who shared on an episode of The Fighter vs The Writer, “He (Steveson) could be champion literally today, if he went in and fought Tom Aspinall or Ciryl Gane or whoever is the champion, I don’t think there’s a chance anyone has against him. Obviously, you always have a chance in MMA, but I think he could be a champion tomorrow.”

Bold statement indeed, but ‘The Immortal’ doubled down on a follow-up tweet where he responded to fans doubting his take. Responding on X, Brown wrote, “You guys will call me stupid or crazy or other internet dweeb insults, but remember Lesnar did it against a tougher division in just 4 fights and Gable is better than Lesnar imo… heavyweights are different!”

That’s not a throwaway line. Brown isn’t just hyping a prospect; he’s reframing history. Brock Lesnar walked into the UFC in 2008 with one professional fight, lost to Frank Mir, bullied Heath Herring, and then ran through Randy Couture to win the heavyweight title. At the time, it felt impossible. In hindsight, it feels like a reminder of how dangerous heavyweight MMA can be.

Right now, Gable Steveson is 2-0 as a professional, with both wins coming by knockout in a combined time of just over two minutes. Add in his Dirty Boxing debut, where he scored a brutal 15-second knockout, and the pattern becomes clear. He’s not just winning. He’s overwhelming his opponents before they can settle.

As such, Brown’s point and the reason Lesnar’s name keeps popping up is that physical disparity can short-circuit preparation. Lesnar didn’t need layered setups early in his career. He needed one takedown, one moment of control, and the fight tilted permanently. That’s where Brock Lesnar “catches strays.”

Not because his legacy is being disrespected, but because the comparison implies he might no longer be the ceiling. Steveson, by many accounts, brings that same inevitability, with even greater athleticism and more accomplished wrestling credentials.

So, is it reckless to say Gable Steveson could beat Tom Aspinall today? Maybe. Is it impossible? History says no. Brock Lesnar proved that once. Now, whether Steveson proves it again is the question that won’t go away, because according to a former champ-champ, there’s one red flag about his MMA journey that’s a cause for concern!

Daniel Cormier lays out his concerns with Jon Jones coaching Gable Steveson in MMA

Raw potential isn’t the only variable in play, and according to Daniel Cormier, that’s where the real concern starts. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former two-division UFC champion made it clear that his hesitation around Gable Steveson has nothing to do with talent. In fact, it’s the opposite.

Cormier believes Steveson is that good, which is exactly why the details around his development matter so much. “I believe there are some factors that may slow him down,” Cormier explained. Then he said the quiet part out loud. “Well, his coach is Jon Jones.”

According to him, “I think that, as long as he lets the other coaches coach him, yes (he’ll be fine). But if Jon is actually coaching him, I don’t know that he’ll – I don’t even think Gable is ever going to fall into the trap of making the mistakes, and honestly after spending all the time with Jon in Thailand, he’s different today than he was back then.”

To explain why, Cormier pointed to a contrasting example. “You know what Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is and why he’s such a great coach?” he asked. “Khabib is the most selfless person you’ve ever met. He can put his athletes above himself, in front of him in everything that he does.”

In other words, this isn’t about whether Jon Jones can help Gable Steveson. It’s about whether he can step far enough out of the spotlight to let Steveson become what people already think he might be. Steveson doesn’t need to beat Tom Aspinall tomorrow to validate the hype. What he needs is time that isn’t wasted, guidance that isn’t crowded, and an environment where his talent can grow without being eclipsed by bigger egos.