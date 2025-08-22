Brock Lesnar Humiliated by Daniel Cormier Over 14-Year Old Scar From UFC Outing

The golden era of MMA produced countless high-profile rivalries, though few ever reached the Octagon. One of the most talked-about tensions involved Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier, two of the heavyweight division’s most formidable names during Dana White & Co.’s prime era. Their animosity flared after ‘DC’ delivered a historic knockout over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, ending Miocic’s long-standing heavyweight reign and cementing Cormier’s legacy among the sport’s elite.

Watching from ringside, former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar had already stepped away from MMA after his controversial 2016 victory over Mark Hunt. Daniel Cormier didn’t hesitate, storming the Octagon with a fiery challenge: “Get your a— in here!” The confrontation ignited chaos in the arena, prompting security to rush in and separate the two combatants. Years later, Cormier reflects on the heated exchange, revisiting the intensity of his clash with the WWE icon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Daniel Cormier exposes Brock Lesnar’s MMA skills

Despite the drama, a fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier never happened. Lesnar had suffered injuries, undergone surgeries, and accumulated significant wear-and-tear from his UFC career. The promotion also overturned his previous victory over Hunt due to doping violations. By that time, the WWE star had signed a lucrative WWE contract, leaving the potential super fight in limbo.

Years later, ‘DC’ reflected on the moment during a Club Shay Shay interview, calling the Lesnar bout his “golden goose.” He explained that facing Lesnar would have been straightforward, describing it as the “safest fight” in the heavyweight division if Lesnar hadn’t left the UFC for a $10 million annual WWE contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When the host reminded him of Brock Lesnar’s imposing 6’3” frame, Cormier stayed confident, drawing parallels to his former fellow AKA teammate Cain Velasquez, who had dismantled Lesnar at UFC 121 in 2010 with a first-round barrage that left a lasting scar under Lesnar’s left eye. Daniel Cormier recounted:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“I watched what Cain did to him. I watched how he would react to getting punched, right? And I was going to punch him. He would have to take me down to win the fight. And I can wrestle… I’m gonna make it so hard for him to get that takedown that by the time he does, he’s exhausted. Now I’m up to my feet. Then you’re done… That’s why Cain—he took Cain down. Cain got up and started kneeing him in his face. I saw Brock recently; he still has that scar under his eye.”

via Imago August 17, 2019, Anaheim, California, USA: STIPE MIOCIC DEF DANIEL CORMIER BY TKO, ROUND 4, 4:09 AT UFC 241 on August 17, 2019. UFC 241 – ZUMAh148 20190817_zap_h148_076 Copyright: xDaltonxHammx

Brock Lesnar’s UFC career spanned just nine fights, ending with a record of 5-3-0 (1 NC), yet his impact on the sport remains undeniable. Mirroring the trajectory of Ronda Rousey, his résumé boasts marquee victories over elite names like Frank Mir and Randy Couture. Injuries, however, derailed his momentum, and even after his return, Lesnar never recaptured the dominance that once defined him.

Lesnar Takes Center Stage, Overshadows Khamzat Chimaev After UFC 319

Middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev delivered a commanding performance last week at UFC 319 in Chicago, showcasing his elite wrestling inside the Octagon in front of a packed crowd. During the bout, Chimaev dominated former champion Dricus du Plessis for a full 21 minutes, ragdolling the South African contender and asserting complete control throughout. Widely regarded as the “boogeyman” of the division, Chimaev not only displayed his wrestling dominance but also maintained exceptional cardio across the roughly 25-minute contest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With 12 of 17 takedowns successfully executed, he put on a masterclass in ground control, which prompted fans to draw comparisons to Brock Lesnar. However, during the live stream, senior journalist Luke Thomas weighed in on these fan-driven the WWE star comparisons, urging caution: “Brock Lesnar had better ground-and-pound than that. Although he had a lot of pitter-pat shots too.”

With 12 of 17 takedowns successfully executed, he put on a masterclass in ground control—prompting fans to draw comparisons to Brock Lesnar. However, during the live stream, senior journalist Luke Thomas weighed in on these fan-driven WWE star comparisons, urging caution: “Brock Lesnar had better ground-and-pound than that. Although he had a lot of pitter-pat shots too.” Thomas emphasized that Lesnar’s ability to finish opponents on the ground remains in a league of its own, relentlessly hammering foes after takedowns. So, while Chimaev’s performance was undeniably impressive, the question remains: is he on track to reach Lesnar-level dominance, or is the hype still premature?