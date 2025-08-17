Brock Lesnar Overshadows Khamzat Chimaev as Wrestling Weakness Revealed After UFC 319 Performance

Former middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis openly requested Dana White & Co. for the division’s toughest challenge—but ultimately couldn’t trounce the challenger. At UFC 319, ‘Stillknocks’ suffered a crushing defeat, surrendering his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev, who made every round a punishing test for the South African. While Dricus Du Plessis has long been a formidable presence on the mat, ‘Borz’ willfully asserted his dominance with ground-and-pound that has become his signature.

For the first time in his career, Khamzat Chimaev went the full five-round championship distance without showing any signs of fatigue, delivering arguably his best grappling and ground-control performance to date. Following the bout, a veteran MMA journalist weighed in, drawing comparisons between ‘Borz’s imposing Octagon presence and the legendary Brock Lesnar.

Is Khamzat Chimaev’s ground-and-pound game better than Brock Lesnar’s?

Over the 25-minute bout, he maintained near-constant control, holding ‘DDP’ on the mat for 21 minutes and 40 seconds and landing 12 of 17 takedowns, effectively ragdolling the former champion. The Chechen’s performance drew immediate comparisons to former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. During a live stream, senior journalist Luke Thomas addressed a fan’s remark that Chimaev reminded them of Lesnar, dismissing the comparison: “Brock Lesnar had better ground-and-pound than that. Although he had a lot of pitter-pat shots too.”

Thomas emphasized that while Khamzat Chimaev’s raw power is undeniable, Lesnar’s finishing ability on the ground remained in a league of its own, hammering opponents into submission with brutal efficiency. Standing 6’3″ and tipping the scales at around 286 pounds, Brock Lesnar was an imposing presence during his UFC run under Dana White & Co. Though his time in the Octagon was brief, Lesnar left a lasting mark with his dominant wrestling-based ground-and-pound.

A former NCAA star with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, he minimized striking in favor of relentless takedowns and top-position control, delivering crushing punches while avoiding unnecessary risks. Lesnar’s UFC career spanned just nine fights, including battles against elite opponents like Frank Mir, Cain Velasquez, and Alistair Overeem. Ultimately, a combination of injuries and a positive drug test brought the legendary heavyweight’s career to an early close, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s most intimidating ground-and-pound specialists.

Khamzat Chimaev earns high praise from UFC commentators after UFC 319 triumph

‘Borz’ is back, and he’s stronger than ever. Khamzat Chimaev returned to the Octagon with vastly improved cardio—something many critics doubted, given past concerns over his stamina. Under the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Sam Calavitta, ‘Borz’ corrected his weaknesses and showcased a complete, dominant performance. In front of a roaring Chicago crowd, he dismantled the African star Dricus Du Plessis, leaving no doubt about his supremacy.

Du Plessis’ fighting style had long been enigmatic, but Khamzat Chimaev methodically broke it apart throughout the UFC 319 main event. The Chechen powerhouse landed 529 total strikes, while Du Plessis managed just 45 in exchanges leading to takedown attempts.

Watching the display, commentary legend Joe Rogan remarked, “He has no answers for the grappling. It is kind of stunning… the difference in grappling is astonishing.” Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier echoed the praise, calling Chimaev’s performance “unbelievable” and labeling it “as dominant a performance from a challenger as we have seen in a long time.”

Looking ahead, how do you see Khamzat Chimaev’s future in the promotion? With an undefeated 15-0 record, could he reach the heights of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legendary unbeaten run? Share your thoughts below.