Brock Lesnar, Paddy Pimblett Lookalike Still Can’t Explain His Meteoric Rise to MMA Stardom

Frederic Vosgrone still has no idea how the hell his life got this crazy. Not long ago, the Dutch fighter was just another relatively unknown grappler trying to make his name in MMA. Now, he’s suddenly one of European MMA’s fastest-rising names, and honestly, even Vosgrone sounds a little confused by the whole thing.

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“I mean, it’s difficult to… I get asked that question all the time,” he told MMA Fighting. “But I don’t know. It’s difficult to even find a word for it, you know. I don’t think the word has been invented.

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“Especially the first couple months was kind of like living in some alternative reality. So, still, sometimes I’m like, ‘What the f—?’ Crazy. But, I guess trying to get used to it.”

Frederic Vosgrone wasn’t even a big name when he walked into his Oktagon debut. He was just 3-0, taking on Jorick Montagnac in April 2025. Then he went out there and gave everyone a pretty good reason to start paying attention.

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The Dutchman wasted no time showing off his grappling, snatching Montagnac’s leg and dragging him straight to the mat before eventually forcing the tap with an arm-triangle choke. And then things got really weird.

The sequence went viral, and Vosgrone’s social media basically exploded overnight. His Instagram reportedly went from around 4,000 followers to hundreds of thousands in just a matter of weeks. One fight later, he wasn’t exactly an unknown anymore.

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After submitting Fabio Moraes a few months later, things only got crazier. Vosgrone was now 5-0, and the guy who barely anyone knew a few months earlier was suddenly rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars.

In September 2025, he ended up at the Berlin premiere of Dwayne Johnson‘s MMA biopic, The Smashing Machine, posing for pictures with ‘The Rock’ and Emily Blunt. But the funny part? The undefeated fighter wasn’t even chasing the celebrity life.

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“But then again, I probably could have met more famous people, but I’m trying to… I try to not do too much,” he continued. “And I feel like as long as I’m successful fighting, then all the things are gonna happen anyways, and even more so.”

Now, the 5-0 Vosgrone is gearing up for another huge test, this time against veteran Karlos Vemola at Oktagon 94 in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 26.

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But with all the hype comes one pretty obvious problem. The more people start watching Vosgrone outside the cage, the easier it is to get caught up in everything that comes with it. And for a fighter trying to stay undefeated, those distractions can become a problem fast.

Frederic Vosgrone refuses to let his sudden fame derail his MMA career

The undefeated fighter now has around 665,000 followers on Instagram, which is a pretty wild jump from where he started. But the attention also taught him a quick lesson: saying yes to every podcast, interview, and random invitation isn’t exactly great for fight camp.

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“It was always pretty difficult doing jiu-jitsu and teaching and fighting MMA on smaller shows; now it makes it easier to focus on [just] fighting,” Vosgrone said.”But also obviously with a lot more pressure, a lot more people’s eyes on me.

“So I need to make sure that I keep going. Otherwise, I pretty much just do the same things, try to train, and don’t try to get distracted, just focusing on not letting people down [laughs].”

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The Dutchman also knows better than most that MMA fame can disappear just as quickly as it arrives. One perfectly timed punch can flip the entire story, especially when part of your rise came from viral moments in the first place.

But he has another reason for constantly finding himself in the spotlight. Fans can’t seem to stop pointing out that Frederic Vosgrone looks like a mix of Paddy Pimblett and Brock Lesnar. And the Paddy comparison? That’s actually been following him around for years.

“The Paddy Pimblett thing goes back a long time,” Vosgrone told talkSPORT.com last year. “Many years ago, when I competed on the UK grappling scene, I remember Paddy Pimblett posting a picture of me on Instagram because people messaged him saying I looked like him.

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“But that was before he had his breakthrough. Obviously, it’s great to be named in the same sentence as one of the biggest stars now.”

The Brock Lesnar comparison goes back even further.

“And Brock Lesnar, too. I remember in Brazil, when I was training there as a purple belt many years ago, people would always call me Brock Lesnar,” he continued. “It’s a pretty cool comparison. Brock Lesnar is much scarier than Paddy Pimblett, so I’ll stick with Brock Lesnar.”

Interestingly enough, Dwayne Johnson has already seen firsthand how one viral MMA story can completely change a fighter’s life. Back in 2023, Themba Gorimbo revealed that he had just $7.49 left in his bank account after picking up his first UFC win.

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Instead of keeping the money for himself, Gorimbo sent his fight earnings back home to Zimbabwe to help build a water borehole for his village. The situation was so rough that the UFC fighter was sleeping on a couch at the back of his Miami gym, with his luggage basically becoming part of the furniture.

Then Johnson saw the story. The Hollywood star flew to Miami and surprised ‘The Answer’ at his gym. He later took the fighter for a drive, telling him they were supposedly going to meet a friend. Instead, they pulled up to a house, where the WWE legend handed Themba Gorimbo the keys.

Johnson covered the lease and bills, giving the fighter a place to live and, more importantly, the breathing room to focus on training and helping his family.

The viral moment sent Gorimbo’s profile through the roof, and he followed it up with a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. But eventually, the momentum disappeared. He dropped three straight fights before the 35-year-old announced his retirement, falling short of his dream of becoming UFC champion.

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And that’s the weird thing about sudden MMA fame. The attention can open doors you never even knew existed, but once all those eyes are on you, there’s a whole new level of pressure that comes with it.

However, Frederic Vosgrone doesn’t seem interested in letting that happen to him. For now, he’s still undefeated, still finishing opponents and still trying to wrap his head around why hundreds of thousands of people suddenly care about what he’s doing.

The Paddy Pimblett and Brock Lesnar comparisons probably aren’t going anywhere either. But as Vosgrone keeps winning, he’s got a pretty simple way to make sure people eventually stop talking about who he looks like and start talking about him. His own name.