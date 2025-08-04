Brock Lesnar Pulled Back to WWE in $6.5B TV Twist as Dana White’s UFC Owners Step In

While MMA fans are gearing up for a highly anticipated UFC 319 PPV, former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar broke the internet on Sunday. The MMA leader’s sister promotion and professional wrestling giants, WWE, recently had its biggest SummerSlam premium live event, as it was a 2-day affair for the first time. While that was a big success for the promotion, what got the whole internet talking was Lesnar and his shocking return after the main event. And guess what? This could be good news for Dana White.

Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE was surprising for a couple of reasons. First of all, he’s been away from the game for over two years, and it was SummerSlam 2023 when he last competed as well. Furthermore, Lesnar has also been linked to legal issues involving former owner Vince McMahon. Even UFC legend Daniel Cormier claimed that ‘The Beast Incarnate’ was on the supposed “banned” list. As such, his return was met with a wild roar from the crowd, as Lesnar not only made his return but also performed his finisher on 17-time champion John Cena.

Brock Lesnar, who has hopped between WWE and the UFC in the past, garnered millions of views for his return at SummerSlam, and this can work in favor of the UFC as well. Dana White and Co. are looking to secure a big deal, a $1.5 billion deal for its broadcasting rights. Given that their previous deal ended earlier in January, Lesnar’s comeback to the WWE could act as a boost for the promotion to get a bit of an upper hand while negotiating a deal.

After WWE secured a 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix, media outlet NPR reported that the streaming giants are looking to do the same with other sports. “This is part of a $5 billion deal, where Netflix agreed to pay WWE for exclusive rights to the show for the next decade. And it’s not the only live sports deal Netflix has struck,” their report stated. Hence, it might get interesting for UFC and WWE owners, TKO Group Holding, to potentially secure a $6.5 billion deal, and all thanks to Brock Lesnar.

The MMA scene, as we all know, is going through a recession, as many experts claim that the lack of big stars like Conor McGregor is one of the contributing factors. Yes, the UFC has grown as a brand, but there are cries that Dana White and Co. haven’t done enough to create the next big star. But there are some legit stars coming into the limelight recently, like Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria. And guess what? Given that Brock Lesnar was a former UFC champion, streaming services might just strike a deal with the promotion, as he drew massive numbers.

Besides, Brock Lesnar’s return has been attributed to John Cena’s request. The former 17-time champion wants to compete against ‘The Beast Incarnate’ as part of his farewell tour, but the return has come at the perfect time for Dana White and Co. That’s because the UFC currently has a ‘wildcard’ option for its next TV deal. Let’s take a look at that front.

Dana White & the TKO Group has a viable option for the UFC’s next TV deal

The UFC is currently in the process of negotiating its next TV deal, and the word is that Netflix, Amazon, and a few others are interested. Meanwhile, another network that is very keen on striking a deal with the promotion is Warner Bros Discovery. After failing to secure a deal for the NBA in 2024, the $32 billion company is now looking at the UFC, and Dana White could come to an agreement to put standard events on this network, as Amazon is looking at the PPV business.

“Amazon, I’m told, is most interested in UFC’s pay-per-view (PPV) business,” sports correspondent John Ourand said in June. “The wildcard in the negotiations is Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been picking up sports rights since losing out on the NBA last year.” Well, things are looking bright for Dana White and the TKO Group as we wait to see how things pan out.

It’s important to note that ESPN is also willing to stay as partners with the UFC, and there’s active negotiation on that front as well. But how do you think Dana White and Co.’s quest for a $1.5 billion deal pans out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.