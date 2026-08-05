Brock Lesnar Responds to Jake Paul Callout After Retirement

Brock Lesnar has officially closed the book on one of the most remarkable careers in combat sports. Days after his emotional farewell following his loss to Oba Femi at SummerSlam 2026 and passing the torch to the rising star in a symbolic fashion, the former WWE and UFC heavyweight champion appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to confirm that he is retiring from professional wrestling “and for everything else, too.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m here today to do this interview to let the world know I am retired. I want to say a big thank you to everybody,” Lesnar told McAfee. “Saturday was a very emotional day for me. It was kind of weird. When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I think I’m done.’ But the business and I still had some fuel in the tank. Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that’s it. That’s it for me in the squared circle and for everything else, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just want to give a shoutout to everybody in this universe that has followed me from since I was a little kid till Saturday. I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream, a big heart, and a big-a– chip on my shoulder. I’m just grateful to be 49 years old and have been able to do what I did in this lifetime. I thank God and everybody that supported me.”

The announcement hereby confirms that the UFC legend has effectively closed the doors on ever returning to any form of combat sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his retirement, the Webster native leaves combat as one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time. He won the WWE World Championship 7 times, the Universal Championship 3 times, and captured the UFC heavyweight championship once. On top of that, Lesnar is also an NCAA Division I wrestling champion. These achievements cement his legacy as one that will stand the test of time.

However, as Lesnar announced his retirement, there was one lingering question he also answered: Would he face Jake Paul anytime soon, as most retired fighters often do?

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Mar 29, 2015 – Santa Clara, California, U.S. – Brock Lesnar during WWE WrestleMania 31 at Levi s Stadium in front of 76,000 fans. WWE 2015 – WrestleMania 31 – ZUMAr72_

Ahead of the ESPYs in New York City, ‘The Problem Child’ appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed that he was already back in training after suffering a broken jaw against Anthony Joshua in December last year. While discussing his future opponents, Paul also called out Brock Lesnar for a potential blockbuster clash, citing the ongoing rivalry between Most Valuable Promotions and the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old further boasted about his wrestling background in Ohio, implying that he would not shy away from either a wrestling or MMA fight. However, even though the former WWE and UFC champion checks all the boxes as a potential opponent, Lesnar confirmed that he had no interest in entertaining the idea.

“I ain’t doing jack s–t,” Lesnar replied when asked about a potential clash with Jake Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given that the 49-year-old had just announced his retirement from all combat sports, the response left little room for interpretation. Regardless of the financial upside such a crossover could offer, Brock Lesnar appears content with ending his competitive career on his own terms. However, it is not only ‘El Gallo’ who has called him out. Last year, former heavyweight boxer Eric Esch, better known as ‘Butterbean,’ also challenged both Lesnar and Paul to a boxing match.

The former UFC heavyweight champion isn’t the first retired combat sports star Paul has pursued. Over the past few years, the social media star has repeatedly targeted established names with crossover appeal, but Lesnar’s decision effectively closes the door on what would have been one of Paul’s biggest potential matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

With ‘The Beast’ finally saying goodbye, those potential matchups have now taken a backseat. However, the tributes continue to pour in, as one of Brock Lesnar’s most well-known rivals has reacted to his retirement.

Roman Reigns reacted to Brock Lesnar’s retirement

Alongside Lesnar, Roman Reigns is one of the biggest professional wrestling stars WWE has ever produced. The two have been locked in a fierce rivalry for years and have shared the ring on multiple occasions. However, after the former champion announced his retirement, Reigns took a moment to pay tribute to his longtime rival’s remarkable journey in both WWE and the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think there will ever be another Brock Lesnar,” Reigns said in a social media cide. What he was able to do. What he was able to create. To go out on his own, to go to UFC, to become a World Heavyweight Champion,” Reigns said. “And then to be able to come back and do both, it’s the legitimacy, the athlete that he is, the realism that he brought from the UFC, to the UFC, to WWE in our ring.

“He’s gotta be one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time. When you put it all together, no one’s done it like him. No one will ever do it like him, I don’t think.”

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have a long history of facing each other. In 2015, they met at WrestleMania 31, where neither man captured the championship after Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. They later squared off again at SummerSlam in 2018 and 2022, with Reigns emerging victorious on both occasions. Following those two matches, their rivalry finally came to an end when Lesnar’s team defeated Reigns’ team in the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his retirement now official, Brock Lesnar walks away having built a résumé few athletes in combat sports history can match. And while Jake Paul may have hoped to lure him back for one final payday, “The Beast” has made it clear that chapter of his life is over.