Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Sends UFC’s Megan Olivi Into Memory Spiral

The last time Brock Lesnar appeared in the WWE was all the way back in SummerSlam 2023. However, the 48-year-old former mixed martial artist/wrestler made a surprise appearance in WWE SummerSlam on August 3rd earlier this week. Reports indicate WWE’s legal team cleared him for the return four weeks prior, potentially because of the progress in the Janel Grant lawsuit, where Lesnar is mentioned but isn’t a defendant.

Lesnar’s return after two years was kept a secret by the WWE, as they flew him into New Jersey the night before and hid him all day to preserve the surprise. Lesnar’s planned return to the WWE was previously derailed, including a scheduled appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 40, when the lawsuit was filed in 2024 against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. Regardless of the controversy surrounding his return, Lesnar made his entrance in style.

After Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at MetLife Stadium, Lesnar’s music hit, and he delivered an F-5 to Cena, marking a dramatic comeback. His return seems to have set in motion a storyline with Cena, who is set to retire at the end of 2025, which would culminate in a high-profile match. Lesnar’s return also seems to have brought back memories for UFC reporter and host Megan Olivi. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to look back at the time she interviewed with Lesnar.

“Brock’s return at SummerSlam brought back memories of one of my favorite interviews .. all the way back at UFC 200,” she wrote alongside pictures of the pair together from the 2016 interview. During this interview, Olivi sat down with Lesnar for an in-depth interview ahead of his MMA return in 2016. She also conducted a backstage interview with Lesnar after he defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in Las Vegas. Regardless, the promotion’s creative head, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, emphasized Lesnar’s return as a game-changer for the roster.

Despite Levesque’s excitement about Lesnar’s return, the decision hasn’t gone without backlash due to Lesnar’s involvement in the ongoing lawsuit.

Janel Grant’s representative responds after Brock Lesnar returns to WWE

The lawsuit includes McMahon sharing explicit content of Grant with Lesnar during contract negotiations in 2021, among other serious allegations. After Lesnar’s comeback, a spokesperson for Grant shared a scathing statement with USA Today, claiming the move is an “attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug.”

“For far too long, abuse was allowed to thrive under WWE’s leadership,” the statement read. “Instead of righting this wrong, WWE has done nothing to ensure those responsible are held accountable. This attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug will backfire.” The representative added, “We look forward to the full set of facts, including those about Mr. Lesnar, coming out in a court of law where they belong.”

While Brock Lesnar’s return may have delighted UFC reporter Megan Olivi, it didn’t land well with Janel Grant and her team. The WWE hasn’t responded to the statement from Grant’s representative yet. However, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for Lesnar.