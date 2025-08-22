Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Follows Recovery Process Used by Joe Rogan, Jon Jones, and Several UFC Champions

What does it take to throw a shot put over 62 feet and make history? For Mya Lesnar, it’s not just about strength or talent. It’s about recovery, discipline, and routines that never stop, off-season or not.

The 23-year-old Colorado State star and daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion and pro-wrestling icon, Brock Lesnar, just capped off her biggest career moment yet, winning the 2025 NCAA Division I shot put national title in June. And now, she’s giving fans a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes work that keeps her ready!

In a recent post on Instagram, she showed off a “morning in my life” video and captioned it, “Grateful for these slow mornings in CA Recovery doesn’t stop in the off-season, love using @hyperice to keep my body feeling its best.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That single line tells a story. Why Hyperice? Let’s dig in. Hyperice isn’t just a trendy tool; it’s become a staple in elite sports. With backing from notable figures such as Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes, Joe Rogan, Dricus Du Plessis, and Michael Bisping, the recovery brand has amassed a massive social media following. The UFC stars, including Rogan, even actively follow Hyperice online.

Back in 2020, the UFC named Hyperice its official recovery technology partner, bringing products like the Hypervolt, Venom, and NormaTec into fighters’ daily routines. In an interview at the time, CEO Jim Huether had shared, “We’ve had a lot of fighters use our product for four-to-five years now, just authentically, like Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, among others. We have a unique relationship with the athletes.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mya Lesnar (@mya.lesnar) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

And in the words of Amanda Nunes, arguably the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time, “It’s extremely valuable for UFC athletes to now have full access to Hyperice technology for them to perform at the highest level. I use Hyperice technology daily as part of training, and have for years to compete at my best.”

As such, Mya Lesnar’s use of the same tools shows the crossover. Shot put may not be MMA, but it’s just as brutal on the body. Explosiveness, torque, and repetition wear down joints and muscles fast. That’s why a good recovery protocol can help with better recovery and extend the primes of elite athletes beyond what was previously thought possible.

Whether you’re a UFC champion, a podcaster like Joe Rogan, or the daughter of one of the most famous combat athletes ever, the truth stays the same: recovery is the hidden key to greatness. In fact, Mya Lesnar has already received an offer to make the jump over to MMA from another UFC legend’s daughter!

Mya Lesnar called out by Frank Mir’s daughter for a “little fight”

If you thought recovery tools and NCAA titles were the only things on Mya Lesnar’s plate, think again. There’s already an MMA callout with her name on it, and it comes from someone who knows exactly what it means to grow up in the shadow of a UFC legend.

Like Lesnar, Bella Mir is the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, but she’s already fighting in the cage as a professional. And she’s got a bold idea for the pair to do something the combat sports world may have never seen before.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Mir confessed, “It’s funny you say that about Mya Lesnar, the amount of people that have asked me if I want to fight her and do the Brock Lesnar-Frank Mir trilogy but in daughter form, I know Dana [White] would 100 percent approve of that if Mya was fighting.”

For those unaware, their fathers split one of the most memorable rivalries in heavyweight history. Frank Mir submitted Brock Lesnar in his UFC debut back in 2008, but Lesnar came storming back with a dominant TKO in their 2009 rematch. A rubber match never happened, leaving fans to debate who truly had the upper hand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As such, Bella Mir further stated, “So if Mya Lesnar, if you’re ever hearing this, you should train and we could just have a little fight. Because that would be awesome. Who wouldn’t want to see that?”

It’s a wild idea, but not an impossible one. She even argued that Mya Lesnar’s athleticism alone would make the transition realistic. But for now, Mya Lesnar is busy soaring to heights in the world of shot put, not game-planning for an Octagon debut. But Bella Mir’s challenge adds a fascinating wrinkle to her story. Could the next generation of Lesnar and Mir really step into the cage to finish what their fathers started? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!