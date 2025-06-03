Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Sends 3 Word Jibe at NCAA Sport After Dominating Track and Field Championships

Remember when the legendary Brock Lesnar talked about winning the NCAA championship during an interview with FOX Sports? He claimed, “The most difficult, as I look back at my career, everything has been quite a challenge, but I think my most physical feat that I’ve accomplished was winning an NCAA heavyweight championship.” Now, his daughter, Mya Lesnar, has achieved this feat. It didn’t really come from the heavyweight wrestling realm, but from the world of track and field. And when one talks about track and field, the first image that pops up is a running athlete. But that’s where most people are wrong…

Of course, the 23-year-old athlete is on a different path from her father. During a conversation with 9NEWS Sports Denver, Mya Lesnar claimed that even though the legendary heavyweight WWE and UFC star was one of her biggest supporters, she was there to write her own legacy. And that came in flashing when she won her first NCAA trophy. She won the NCAA Indoor Shot Put National Championship in 2024, and now is on the hunt for her first NCAA outdoor trophy. You read that right! Lesnar’s track and field activities involve strength and power in throwing an incredibly heavy metal ball. But what did she have to say to people who believed that track and field simply meant running?

Well, Lesnar took a modern approach for that. In a recent video on Instagram, the newly crowned NCAA champion showed a celebratory picture first. Therein, she wrote, “I do track and field.” In the next scene, the words, “Nice, what do you run?” were written above a picture of her flexing her bicep. This was the question that many people must have asked the young athlete. But her response was in the caption. The caption read, “Running? Not me.”

But do you know that track and field wasn’t something that Lesnar wanted in the beginning? Yes, she was more interested in playing volleyball rather than throwing insanely heavy objects and breaking records. So, what really changed for her? Let’s find out!

How did Brock Lesnar’s daughter choose track and field?

Back in 2024, Mya Lesnar sat down for a brief talk with CTV11. Therein, she revealed that her initial conquest was on a volleyball court. But her journey in the track began when people claimed that she had the potential to be good in the sport.

She said, “I actually started out playing volleyball, and I wanted to go to school actually to play division one volleyball, but I didn’t get any offers, and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball, but um, I don’t know, I just had a lot of people be like, hey, you could be really good at this.” And thus began her journey in track and field.

Mya took it pretty seriously and, in due time, got some lucrative offers. Lesnar continued, “I started getting some offers for track, and I was like, okay, like I could really do this thing, and yeah, I just fell in love with it.” Things indeed turned out for the best, don’t you agree? After all, her accolades do speak for themselves…

In 2023, she became an NCAA USTFCCCA All-American Honorable Mention. And in the next year, she made it into the first team. In 2024, Lesnar became the Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year. Needless to say, throwing shotput, discus, hammer, and weights became her identity. Now, the NCAA title. And who knows, in a few years, we might even find her winning at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles!

