Brock Lesnar’s Return Slammed by UFC Legend as WWE Accused of Holding Back Future Stars

Brock Lesnar‘s return at SummerSlam may have rocked the house, but not everyone is celebrating. While the pop was real and the nostalgia was intense, Chael Sonnen, the uncensored voice of reason and chaos, took a more critical approach. To him, Lesnar’s re-emergence wasn’t just a shock moment. It was a sign of WWE’s larger problem: holding down emerging stars for one more shot of “legend juice.”

Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to express what many people behind the scenes might be afraid to say out loud. “We had a relic in Brock run in and squash a relic in Cena,” he said, questioning the rationale of prioritizing aging stars above emerging talent. According to ‘The American Gangster,’ the moment sells tickets but not conviction.

And this is a problem in a business that relies on suspension of disbelief. You can’t simply “suit up Joe Montana” in the NFL to sell nostalgia. However, in wrestling, that appears to be the fallback strategy, and it’s beginning to wear thin. Chael Sonnen‘s criticism did not stop with ‘The Beast Incarnate’ and Cena.

He mentioned Dominik Mysterio and Gunther, two wrestlers he believes are part of the next generation, as examples of stagnated talent. “I don’t know that I fully agree with holding them back just because we can squeeze a little bit more juice,” Sonnen said. The UFC legend picked out Gunther for praise, describing him as a technician “right there” with Kurt Henning and almost on par with Bret Hart or Seth Rollins.

So, why isn’t Gunther in the spotlight? ‘The American Gangster’ believes that the problem stems from the business’s psychology. Chael Sonnen advised RAW star to get out there and avoid standing in line for a potentially never-ending turn. “If Gunther looks at it now and goes, ‘Okay, that guy’s over, and by the time I’m 50, I’ll get the same respect,'” he’s missing the point.

via Imago Mar 29, 2015 – Santa Clara, California, U.S. – Brock Lesnar during WWE WrestleMania 31 at Levi s Stadium in front of 76,000 fans. WWE 2015 – WrestleMania 31 – ZUMAr72_

The UFC analyst believes that success in wrestling is not something that comes with age; rather, it is something that can be obtained with timing and intention. And that was the whole point behind his YouTube video. WWE may be leaning into unpredictability, as Triple H said post-SummerSlam, but Sonnen’s perspective provides a realistic contrast.

Yes, Brock Lesnar changes the room. However, by doing so, he may be holding back the guys who should be running the room in the first place. Chael Sonnen considers this not only a lousy booking but also a horrible business decision. And to make matters worse, while some fans appreciated the return, there were still many who believed that the WWE made the wrong move due to all the legal baggage that follows ‘The Beast Incarnate.’

Brock Lesnar’s return remains a controversial move

Bringing Brock Lesnar back was always going to spark debate, but this time, it’s more uneasy than electric. While some fans celebrated, others questioned why the WWE would bring him back now, given the ongoing legal controversy. It’s no longer just about booking decisions; it’s about optics. While WWE has yet to comment directly on the subject, Lesnar’s involvement in a lawsuit has made his comeback feel like more than just a business move.

Though nothing has been proven and Lesnar has not been charged in the Janet Grant case, his name being referenced in ongoing legal processes has cast a heavy cloud over his unexpected return. A representative of Grant, who spoke with USA Today, described the decision as an “attempt to sweep misconduct under the rug,” a sentiment shared by some fans who thought the company valued spectacle over sensitivity.

For the time being, WWE appears to be fully invested in the plot, concentrating on Lesnar’s impending battle with John Cena while dodging the tough questions. The post-SummerSlam press conference was quietly cancelled, and WWE’s messaging remained laser-focused on the excitement around Lesnar’s return. But no matter how much smoke WWE pours into the arena, the controversy still lingers.