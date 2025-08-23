Brother Valter Makes Last Minute Changes to Johnny Walker’s UFC Shanghai Strategy With ‘Dagestan Update’

Johnny Walker finds himself at a crossroads ahead of UFC Shanghai. The 33-year-old Brazilian is winless in his last three, riding a two-fight skid with one no-contest, and knows that another setback could put his UFC future in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his opponent is no simple assignment. Zhang Mingyang has burst onto the scene with three straight UFC victories, cracking the light heavyweight top 15 in the process.

Now, aiming for a spot in the top 10, the 19-6 Chinese contender will look to add Johnny Walker’s name to his growing résumé. In response, the Brazilian has embraced change — seemingly inspired by newly crowned middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 319 in Chicago last week, ‘Borz’ silenced doubts about his cardio by grinding out a dominant victory over Dricus Du Plessis. Motivated by that performance, Walker revealed a striking new look on Instagram.

Alongside his brother, UFC heavyweight Valter Walker, the Brazilian shaved off his mustache while keeping a full beard — a style often associated with fighters from Chechnya and Dagestan. Valter didn’t take part in the makeover himself but appeared in the clip as Johnny doubled down on the homage, setting it to Khamzat Chimaev’s signature walkout track, Thé à la Menthe, and finishing with the trademark skyward finger-point gesture symbolizing faith.

Fans quickly dubbed him ‘Khamzat Walker,’ treating his makeover as more than a cosmetic tweak. In fact, for a fighter desperate for reinvention, the Brazilian now looks ready to lean heavily on his ground-and-pound arsenal. Although Walker holds a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, fans still define him by his explosive striking.

The Brazilian showcases frenetic energy and knockout power as his calling card, yet that same chaos often leaves him exposed. Ultimately, Cory Anderson exposed the flaw brutally, landing a well-timed counter that turned Walker’s aggression against him.

UFC Shanghai fighter jokes about constant mix-ups with basketball great

UFC Shanghai has already taken over the city, with the spotlight shining on the iconic Shanghai Indoor Stadium. The prelims delivered fireworks before a packed house, setting the stage for the highly anticipated co-main and main event still to come. The card marks the UFC’s long-awaited return to mainland China and offers local talent a rare chance to showcase themselves on the global stage.

For Zhang Mingyang, no moment has carried greater weight. Fighting on the main card in his hometown, the surging light heavyweight has a chance to prove himself as one of the division’s most dangerous prospects. Just this past April, ‘Mountain Tiger’ dismantled former title challenger Anthony Smith, leaving him bloodied and battered in a statement win that turned heads across the sport.

Yet, despite his growing reputation overseas, Mingyang Zhang admits recognition at home has been harder to come by. At 6’2″, the Chinese standout is often humorously mistaken for 7’6″ NBA icon Yao Ming, who spent nine seasons with the Houston Rockets. “Sometimes people think I’m Yao Ming,” Zhang laughed in a recent interview with Home of Fight.

Now, with the UFC finally back on Chinese soil, Zhang Mingyang has a rare chance to etch his name into the national consciousness. But there’s a formidable obstacle in his way — Johnny Walker. The burning question: will Zhang seize the moment, or will the Brazilian spoil his homecoming?