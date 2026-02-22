Bruce Buffer Shares Retirement Timeline After Celebrating 30 Years With UFC at Houston

For 30 years, Bruce Buffer’s exciting voice has filled the UFC octagon, creating unforgettable moments in mixed martial arts. His signature announcements have become a big part of the excitement of numbered events. And thinking about the day his voice will be silent brings back memories. Luckily, that day is still far away!

At UFC Houston on Saturday, while the MMA action was underway, there was a brief moment of celebration. UFC’s very own Bruce Buffer’s contribution to the leading MMA promotion was celebrated as he completed 30 years working for the company.

“It was recognition from the crowd because the UFC fans are incredible,” said Buffer during a post-fight interview. “Recognition from the peers and the powers that be at the UFC, and everybody that I work with… It just meant so much to me, and yes, there were tears. A man who can’t show tears in a vital moment in their life, they are missing something.

Every night that I walk into that octagon, I’ve got to prove to myself, to you, to the fans, the powers that be, everybody that is watching, especially to the fighters, that I deserve to be there, and share that moment, and roar them and enhance that moment for them as best as possible.”

Surely, someone like Buffer has always been loved by the fans. His journey at the leading MMA promotion began at UFC 8 in 1996. That was his first appearance. And notably, following UFC 11, he went on a streak of announcing 255 consecutive pay-per-view events until October 2021.

UFC 267 on 30 October 2021 was the event that Buffer missed and broke the streak. While COVID-19 didn’t allow him to perform his duties in that event, Buffer returned the following week at UFC 268. Buffer’s dedication was on full display when he returned the following week at UFC 268, a work ethic that fuels his new goal of working until UFC 400

The moment that I don’t have that passion, and the moment that I physically and mentally can’t do it the way I want to do it, that will be the time for me to retire,” said Buffer during a post-fight interview. “But, you know what? UFC 400, here I come, and then I’ll make a decision after that.”

Buffer is currently 68 years of age and still has an energetic voice to hype the spectators. That said, it will be interesting to see how long he can continue. But for his 30 years of service in the UFC, a few prominent individuals have given their flowers.

Conor McGregor congratulates Bruce Buffer on milestone completion

Conor McGregor is someone who has been in the UFC for over a decade now. Right from his first pay-per-view event, McGregor has seen Bruce Buffer work as an octagon announcer. And after such an important milestone, ‘The Notorious’ has showered praise on Buffer.

“BRUCE BUFFER IS A JUGGERNAUT!” wrote McGregor on X. “AN ABSOLUTE ENTERTAINMENT ICON! Congrats Bruce, I love that I know you! @brucebuffer @UFConParamount.”

Like McGregor, Buffer is well respected by every individual in the company. Of course, his consistent work over the years has been the reason behind it. Now, Buffer is eyeing working for at least UFC 400, which will probably happen around 2031.

That said, do you think the UFC octagon announcer will be able to pull that off? Do share your thoughts in the comments below!