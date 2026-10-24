Bruce Buffer’s UFC 333 Announcement Goes Wrong After Lightweight Bout

Bruce Buffer’s night at UFC 333 had a pretty rough start. After a lightweight bout ended, the veteran voice of the Octagon announced the result with an error that became noticeable instantly.

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At UFC 333 prelims, Grant Dawson defeated Nurullo Aliev in a 155-pound showdown, scoring a unanimous decision victory. All three judges awarded Dawson 29-27, 29-27, 29-27 across the three rounds. However, while announcing the winner, Buffer mistakenly read 29-28 for the result.

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“All the judges scored this contest 29-28 for the winner by unanimous decision. Grant KGD Dawson!”

Quick scrutiny came from Jon Anik, who confirmed during the broadcast that Buffer had actually read the scorecards wrong.

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This is a developing story…