Bruce Buffer Sends Retirement Notice to Dana White as UFC Flagship Event Becomes Final Stop

Over the past 30 years, the sport of MMA has been synonymous with the UFC. It has not only become the biggest avenue for mixed martial artists, but has also become a big brand. CEO Dana White stands as the face of the promotion, making important fight announcements and addressing the media. But another key figure who’s also synonymous with the UFC is the veteran ring announcer, Bruce Buffer.

Bruce Buffer may not be a fighter, but his popularity among fans is just like that of some of the fighters on the roster. His catchphrase “It’s time” has become an iconic aspect of the promotion. The half-brother of Michael Buffer is also the most famous ring announcer in the mixed martial arts scene, who has been associated with the UFC for almost four decades.

But everything good must come to an end, and that goes for the fighter’s career and Bruce Buffer’s job as the seasoned announcer of the fight game. The 68-year-old made his first appearance at UFC 9 and has stayed with the promotion through UFC 100, UFC 200, and even UFC 300. Dana White and his team still choose Buffer for big PPVs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bruce Buffer recently revealed that he plans to make it all the way to UFC 400. Additionally, he also claimed that he’s looking at around a decade more in Dana White’s promotion, and then maybe he’ll decide to embark on a different journey. “I plan to [stay till UFC 400]. That’s the goal. Absolutely, no questions because I gotta figure. About another eight years or so. That’s my plan,” Bruce Buffer told ‘ClockednLoaded’. “Just know that, put it on my tombstone. I always try to do the best job I could.”

AD

via Imago July 23, 2022, Greenwich, London, London, UK, United Kingdom: LONDON, UK – JULY 23: Bruce Buffer during the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall event at The O2 Arena on July 23, 2022, in Greenwich, London, United Kingdom. Greenwich, London United Kingdom – ZUMAp175 20220723_zsa_p175_037 Copyright: xScottxGarfittx

Well, Bruce Buffer may already be planning his next move after retiring from the UFC. It appears that Hollywood could be a viable option, and if you’re wondering why, it’s because he recently made a cameo in a movie led by one of the most recognized action stars.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bruce Buffer made a cameo in ‘Naked Gun’

It’s not just fighters like Conor McGregor and Ciryl Gane who are making moves in the movie industry; Bruce Buffer has joined that group as well. Irish actor Liam Neeson is back with an action-comedy film, releasing this Friday, in a legacy sequel to the iconic franchise, the Naked Gun. A new version of the movie trailer dropped last Tuesday, and the movie saw a plethora of UFC personalities, including the veteran ring announcer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Besides Bruce Buffer, the trailer also featured former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, commentator Jon Anik, veteran referee John McCarthy, and UFC lightweight star and former BMF champion Justin Gaethje. And guess what? Buffer and McCarthy appear to get punched by Liam Neeson, as the movie also features prominent TKO Group Holdings and WWE figures.

Well, the prospect of getting to see Bruce Buffer in a movie isn’t that bad. After all, his brother Michael has done it as well. But what do you think about him dropping the mic and bidding farewell to the UFC, possibly after UFC 400? Can the UFC find a suitable replacement for the icon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.