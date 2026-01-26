Bryce Hall’s “Drunk” Conversation With Dana White to Make Influencer History Resurfaces

TikToker-turned-fighter Bryce Hall has no shortage of ambition. And he wants UFC CEO Dana White to help turn those ambitions into reality. The 26-year-old made the revelation during a podcast appearance with George Janko in December 2024, where the Ellicott City, Maryland, native detailed a conversation he had with White.

The clip has resurfaced in recent days after Janko shared it on X, reigniting discussion around Hall’s fighting aspirations. Hall, who lost his exhibition boxing debut to Austin McBroom before rebounding with a victory over Gee Perez in BKFC, explained that Dana White was surprisingly receptive and open to helping him create history as an influencer fighter.

What does Bryce Hall plan to do with Dana White?

During their conversation, Janko asked Bryce Hall whether he ever sees himself fighting in the UFC. “Dude, I talked to Dana, I was pretty drunk,” Hall told Janko. “I said, ‘Hey, if I win my next bare-knuckle fight in an impressive fashion, give me one fight in the UFC, I don’t care about the pay.” It’s worth noting that since Hall’s podcast appearance, he had the opportunity to fight.

He was scheduled to face Kevin Ferguson Jr. in January 2025 in a bare-knuckle fight, but the bout was cancelled, and it never materialized again. Regardless, Hall proceeded to suggest White gave him a surprising answer. “He goes, ‘Yeah, we can talk about it,’” Hall added during the podcast. Moreover, Hall sees fighting in the UFC as a special opportunity to create history.

“Dude, imagine me fighting in the UFC one time, first influencer to ever do it, walking out of there. I don’t care if it’s a prelim, I don’t care. I just want to fight one time in the UFC,” Hall said. When asked who he would prefer to face, Hall didn’t seem to want any smoke with the big names in the promotion. “Oh, no, no, I can’t fight any of those top guys,” he added.

He mocked other influencers who call out the top names in the promotion, like Conor McGregor, for a fight with minimal experience in the fight game. “They’ve never felt that like, ‘Oh s—t, I’m scared right now,’” Hall told Janko during the podcast. Coming back to Hall’s failed BKFC fight against Kevin Ferguson Jr., why did the fight fall apart?

Hall and Ferguson Jr. blame each other for the fight’s collapse

Bryce Hall and Kevin Ferguson Jr. have traded blame following the cancellation of their scheduled BKFC bout, with both men offering starkly different accounts of how the fight fell apart. Hall announced the January 25 KnuckleMania matchup was off, claiming Ferguson Jr. had pulled out after contracts were signed.

“Terms were already agreed, paperwork was already done… then after all that’s done, someone can just go, ‘All right, peace,’” Hall said, alleging that Ferguson Jr. had ghosted BKFC president David Feldman and the promotion entirely. Ferguson Jr., however, strongly denied those claims and insisted he was fully committed to the fight.

“If y’all think I backed out of fighting Bryce Hall, y’all are crazy as hell,” he said in a video shared on social media. “I was going to beat this dude up… I was going to take him into the deep ends of the fight and beat the s—t out of this kid.”

It appears Bryce Hall had a great opportunity in his hand, but things ultimately didn’t pan out for him. Had he secured an impressive win over Ferguson Jr., who knows, maybe he could have had his UFC debut by now. Do you think Hall could have won?