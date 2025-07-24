Bryce Mitchell Backs Ilia Topuria, Warns Islam Makhachev of Hidden Weapon That Could Expose the Ex-Champ

When Ilia Topuria made his move to the lightweight division, he wanted to fight Islam Makhachev. But the former champion was unbothered since he wanted ‘El Matador’ to prove himself as a 155er, which the Georgian-Spanish star did at UFC 317, winning the lightweight title in the process. So now the door is open for a potential matchup, and guess what? Even Dana White is on board with the idea of this fight taking place in the future.

“That’s the massive fight. Islam moved up, and if he wins the title, you immediately have a super fight with him and Ilia,” Dana White recently said. Well, this opens the room for an analysis of the fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria and also predictions. Recently, Bryce Mitchell spoke to the media about this potential matchup, where Topuria’s former rival did not share any predictions; he did share his view on ‘El Matador’s main strength.

When it comes to the best grapplers in the UFC, there’s hardly anyone who won’t mention Islam Makhachev’s name. But on the other hand, Ilia Topuria has proved himself to be the most effective striker in Dana White’s promotion today. As such, Bryce Mitchell added that he’s experienced how precise and powerful the lightweight champion’s punches can be, seemingly warning Makhachev about what he can expect if he fights Topuria.

“If Islam gets on top of him [Topuria], brother, he’s in trouble. I will say that, but he hits harder and better,” Bryce Mtchell stated during media day ahead of his fight against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi. ” And he is just more precise at punching than Makhachev. That’s why he gets so many knockouts.”



Well, having fought Ilia Topuria once, Bryce Mitchell may have an accurate idea of the Georgian-Spaniard fighter’s fighting style. So, let’s hear what another fighter, who has fought Islam Makhachev, has to say. But guess what? He also appears to have sided with the current lightweight champion.

Ilia Topuria KOs Islam Makhachev, claims Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano was preparing for another fighter when he suddenly got the chance to fill in for Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 and fight Islam Makhachev for the title. And as expected, the former champion got the better of the Brazilian star, and that too, in the first round. But despite losing to Makhachev in dominant fashion, who has been a lightweight for as long as fans can remember, Moicano has placed his money on Ilia Topuria to beat Makhachev. And he wishes that Dana White allows ‘El Matador’ to move to the welterweight division, which is also what Topuria wants.

“I think Topuria would beat Islam Makhachev, that’s my opinion, that’s what I think. And I hope UFC lets [Topuria] move up and fight. That would be amazing. ‘45 champion, ‘55 champion, then 170, that’s amazing,” Renato Moicano told ‘MMA Today’. ” I think if he does that, he’d be the greatest of all time. It’s a great time to be alive and to be a UFC fan.”

Well, we are still some time away from the Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria fight, if that ever happens. After all, the Dagestan native has to worry about Jack Della Maddalena first and his quest for the second belt. Meanwhile, ‘El Matador’ is probably going to defend his title once before the Makhachev fight. So, after hearing the aforementioned statements, who do you see coming out on top in this potential matchup? Drop your comments below.