Bryce Mitchell Faults U.S. Govt in $78.9M Message After Arkansas Flood Wrecks Hometown

Bryce Mitchell has often found himself under public scrutiny for his controversial remarks, many of which are aimed at the U.S. government. Back in 2020, ‘Thug Nasty’ blamed the government for the COVID-19 pandemic and criticized Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in his anti-mask rhetoric. Earlier this year, Mitchell faced significant backlash for his comments on a certain WWII dictator. Now, as his home state of Arkansas grapples with severe flooding, Mitchell has once again seized the moment to lash out at the government.

Taking to Instagram, the #15 featherweight contender said, “Hey, everybody out there in America is getting flooded. I’ve been praying for you all like crazy. I want everybody in Arkansas to know they’re going to flood Arkansas. I have a plan, I have a plan, if you live in Arkansas. Just be ready for an extreme flood to come. This government, they’re spraying stuff in the air that makes it rain. And the amount of rain that’s been falling, it’s record-levels of rain in Texas, North Carolina, even up in Jersey, now. It’s ungodly, the amount of floods that’s been happening.”

Earlier in April 2025, Arkansas was flooded due to heavy rain, which resulted in damage estimated at around $78.9M. Twenty four people lost their lives, and 839,798 acres of farmland were destroyed in the flood. And now, the Texans are fighting a much worse situation, with the flood claiming at least 134 lives. Meanwhile, Mitchell stood up to offer prayers for the victims as he slammed the ones he thought were responsible for the calamity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “I know these floods are man-made. I’m not stupid, okay? Just be prepared to do what you can. If I lose everything on my farm, but just keep my family, I’ll be happy. And there’s been a lot of life lost, and it just makes me so sad to see all these people dying, and these floods, knowing that our damned government does it. And there’s nothing we can do about it. But at least I’ll come out here and talk about it. I’m not scared to show my face and say the truth.”

AD

The apparent threat of a flood doesn’t scare him. With the belief that Arkansas would get flooded next, his message was a warning for his fellow Arkansans. Finally, he signed off with, “And this is the end of time. This is the tribulation. So, brothers and sisters, stay strong and I love you. Amen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Mitchell (@thugnasty_ufc) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Mitchell has been receiving backlash from a majority of the world for his controversial stances, Dana White seems to understand ‘Thug Nasty’. True to his long-standing support for free speech, White brushed off the backlash. In fact, despite the widespread criticism, he shared a surprisingly supportive opinion of ‘Thug Nasty’.

Dana White gives his honest opinion on Bryce Mitchell

Jean Silva severely criticized Bryce Mitchell before and after their fight at UFC 314. The Fighting Nerds star even brought in a globe to mock his opponent’s belief in the Earth being flat. However, the UFC CEO had a completely different opinion on ‘Thug Nasty’. While Mitchell entertained us all with his battle against Silva, it was the Brazilian who secured the win with a ninja choke in the second round. And right after that, White honestly weighed in on the #15 featherweight contender.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the post-fight press conference for UFC 314, White said, “I expected a lot from that fight. I’ll tell you what I’ll say about Bryce Mitchell… He’s a grown man, stood his ground, came out and faced the media several times, came in her and fought, and I’m sure a lot of moments he’s had leading up to this fight, including tonight in the cage, he felt like his back was against the wall and stood up like a man and he fought and did his thing.”

Now, Mitchell is gearing up to face Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi. It’s going to be a crucial opportunity for ‘Thug Nasty’ to solidify his place among the top 15 featherweights. As the fight night approaches on July 26, the spotlight remains firmly on him, not just for his skills inside the Octagon, but also for his polarizing presence outside of it. Do let us know about your thoughts on Mitchell’s latest claims.