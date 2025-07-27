Bryce Mitchell Puts the American Government to Question After Surprising UFC Abu Dhabi Trip Revelation

UFC Abu Dhabi this past weekend brought with it more than just the return of Shara Magomedov, who re-entered the win column. It also showcased a major career pivot for Bryce Mitchell. The Arkansas native didn’t get his revenge against Fighting Nerd’s Jean Silva directly—who had submitted him with a guillotine choke at UFC 314—but he bounced back in a big way by defeating Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision.

The victory marked a crucial turning point, yet the true narrative revolved around the power of reinvention. UFC Abu Dhabi showcased Bryce Mitchell stepping into the bantamweight division for the first time—a bold move following his tough losses to Ilia Topuria and Jean Silva in the featherweight category earlier this year. Those setbacks drove him to confront his situation and reassess his career path. Without a moment’s pause, ‘Thug Nasty’ took what he called the most significant step of his life and dropped down.

To top it off, this was also Bryce Mitchell’s first fight outside of the United States. Naturally, it became a talking point during the post-fight press conference. When asked about the intense Abu Dhabi climate, Mitchell responded with his trademark Southern honesty: “The weather is just like Arkansas, so I love the heat. I always have. I can’t say enough good about the weather in Abu Dhabi—I mean, I love the heat. The bad thing is, they ain’t got good soil out here. Imagine this heat, but with like trees and dirt and cows and grass—that’s what Arkansas is… Arkansas is the same temperature as Abu Dhabi.”

When asked about any pre-trip misconceptions he had, Bryce Mitchell continued: “I would say the main misconception would be just how clean it is and how safe it is. I wish America was more like Abu Dhabi in a lot of ways. I mean, I really, really love it.”

Mitchell’s words resonate strongly when it comes to Middle Eastern nations—particularly the UAE (Abu Dhabi and Dubai) and Saudi Arabia. These countries have strict legal systems, and the UAE regularly ranks among the safest places on the planet. Abu Dhabi currently holds the title of the safest city in the world, boasting near-zero gun violence. On the other hand, America’s gun culture is no secret. The United States presently ranks 91st in global safety.

Despite this low position, overall crime rates—especially homicides and violent crimes—have seen a notable drop of over 20%. However, gun violence remains a persistent issue, still claiming around 80 lives per day. In that context, Bryce Mitchell’s remarks strike a truthful and timely chord.

Bryce Mitchell mocks Islam Makhachev with Arkansas jab

“Send 2-3 years in Dagestan and forget,” a line once famously said by former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to Daniel Cormier—after Cormier joked about sending his son to Dagestan to train with Team Khabib—has since evolved into a slogan. It’s widely seen as a tribute to the dominance of Dagestani wrestling in MMA.

With nearly half of the sport’s elite wrestlers hailing from the Dagestan region of Russia, their Sambo-rooted style has become a global force. But this past weekend, Bryce Mitchell flipped the script with a commanding performance that shut down Said Nurmagomedov. While Bryce Mitchell weathered Nurmagomedov’s early flurry on the feet, it was the Arkansas native’s wrestling that took over in the second and third rounds—landing takedowns and controlling position.

When the final bell rang, the judges awarded ‘Thug Nasty’ a unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Mitchell didn’t hold back. Taking aim at Makhachev’s now-iconic phrase, he turned the slogan on its head—posting a humorous video on Instagram with the caption: “Send him 2-3 years Arkansas and forget.”

With his fresh start in the bantamweight division, the bigger question now looms: Could Bryce Mitchell eventually find himself across the Octagon from Georgian wrestling powerhouse and reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili? Only time will tell. Drop your thoughts below.