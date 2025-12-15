Bryce Mitchell Rips Into “Idiot” Ilia Topuria Amid Concerning UFC Hiatus

The controversy surrounding Ilia Topuria just found its most aggressive voice yet. UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell launched a scorched-earth social media attack on the champion, turning a deeply personal legal dispute into one of the ugliest public callouts the sport has seen in years.

In that statement, Topuria denied any wrongdoing and said he had provided materials to the judicial authorities as he pursues claims related to attempted extortion and alleged falsification of evidence. Meanwhile, amid the turmoil in Topuria’s personal life, UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell took to social media to criticize him.

UFC star Bryce Mitchell calls out “wife beater” Ilia Topuria

UFC bantamweight contender Bryce Mitchell recently went scorched-earth on Ilia Topuria in a social media video, releasing what he labeled the ‘wife beater special’ aimed at ‘El Matador.’ Mitchell did not cite any evidence in the clip, and the situation remains a developing legal dispute based on the claims and denials already made public.

In the clip, ‘Thug Nasty’ called Ilia Topuria a “wife beater.” But he did not stop there and also directly addressed Topuria and Giorgina Badell amid the ongoing legal controversy.

“That b-tch [Topuria] put his hands on a woman, and I just had to let you know you’re a straight-up btch for that,” Bryce Mitchell said of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Mitchell also targeted Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre Topuria, during the rant.

“Your brother’s a b*tch too, I’ll fight him. I’ll beat his ass. You got lucky I was sick or I would’ve beat your ass. You don’t deserve to get to see your kids, son, because you put your hands on their mother. You’re a coward.”

“Wives ain’t like belts, okay? It ain’t the more, the merrier. You’re out running around working on your third wife now, like you think they’re championship belts and you’re trying to get three or four. You’re an idiot, dude.”

Mitchell’s shot at Topuria isn’t coming from nowhere. The two were booked together at UFC 282 in 2022, where Topuria defeated Mitchell by submission. Mitchell’s rant feels like a mix of old resentment and new outrage as Topuria’s personal life spills into the public.

Personal lines being crossed in UFC rivalries isn’t new. Fighters like Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and before them Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, have shown how quickly professional animosity can spill into deeply personal territory once reputations and pride are involved.

While his latest win wasn’t against Ilia, it was enough to draw the attention of Topuria’s brother, Aleksandre. However, despite the criticism, Ilia Topuria has gained support from the UFC’s rising welterweight star.

Ilia Topuria earns backing from UFC welterweight star Michael Morales

Amid the ongoing public turmoil, Topuria has also received pockets of support from within the MMA community. Despite facing criticism from Bryce Mitchell, ‘El Matador’ has also received public backing, including support from UFC’s top-ranked welterweight contender Michael Morales.

“We are all Ilia,” Morales wrote in the comments on Ilia Topuria’s Instagram post.

Despite putting his fighting career on pause, UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria remains firmly in the spotlight. Even while pausing his UFC schedule, Topuria has remained visible through WOW FC, the Spain-based MMA promotion he’s linked to a venture that recently drew headlines after Cristiano Ronaldo became a shareholder.

During media interactions at the event, Ilia Topuria faced repeated questions about his marriage issues and a possible return to competition. Still, he kept his response brief and measured. “Once everything is settled, I will talk about my career.”

With both sides making public claims and the situation still evolving, Topuria’s return timeline remains unclear, and any next update will likely hinge on what emerges through the legal process and the UFC’s matchmaking plans.