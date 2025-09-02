Cage Warriors Champ Rushes In to Save Dana White’s UFC Paris After Personal Tragedy Strikes Fight Card

Dana White’s latest European showcase nearly suffered a brutal blow just days before fight night. UFC Paris, a card meant to spotlight French talent on home soil, suddenly lost one of its main attractions when fan favorite Fares Ziam withdrew from the event.

The 28-year-old lightweight announced that the passing of his grandmother forced him to pull out of his scheduled clash with Kauê Fernandes. “Family is a priority for me,” Ziam wrote on Instagram, while confessing his “regret” about the abrupt withdrawal. With his absence, questions quickly swirled: would the UFC and Dana White scramble for a replacement, or leave Fernandes sidelined?

The answer came swiftly. Veteran MMA reporter Alex Behunin recently “confirmed” on X that the UFC has found a solution, as reports emerged that stated, “With Fares Ziam out, the UFC is working to keep Kauê Fernandes on the #UFCParis card, pairing him with Cage Warriors featherweight champion Harry Hardwick.”

For Fernandes, the short-notice switch means his long-awaited Octagon opportunity remains intact. For Hardwick, it’s a dream come true, albeit one arriving faster than anyone expected. The English champion, riding an eight-fight winning streak, now steps into the spotlight with the chance to prove that Cage Warriors really is Dana White and the UFC’s European conveyor belt of talent.

Known as ‘Houdini’, Hardwick has carved out a reputation as one of Cage Warriors’ most consistent and resilient fighters. His professional record stands at 13-3-1, with a 7-0 run under the Cage Warriors banner. That dominance positioned him as a future UFC contender, but few thought the call would come this suddenly.

Back in 2024, Hardwick spoke candidly about his dream in an interview where he stated, “I want to be in the UFC. That’s my goal, that’s my dream. There’s never been a UFC fighter from Middlesbrough or from Teeside. Me and George (his brother) are going to be the first. We have to be the first.”

Now, just a year later, his wish has materialized. The move also reinforces the UFC’s reliance on Cage Warriors as a feeder system. Names like Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett all made the jump from the iconic yellow gloves to the Octagon. Harry Hardwick could be next in line to follow that same trajectory.

For Dana White, the quick fix keeps UFC Paris afloat. Headlined by a middleweight clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho, the card already promised fireworks. Yet losing Ziam, a fighter on a five-fight UFC win streak and one of France’s brightest prospects, could have dulled the shine, but with Hardwick raring to go, it’s full steam ahead. In fact, a former middleweight champion has already made his pick for the highly anticipated middleweight main event of the night!

Caio Borralho receives Israel Adesanya’s backing as Dana White rescues UFC Paris with a stunning move

Israel Adesanya may not be on the card, but his voice is still echoing in the buildup to UFC Paris. The former champion, fresh off his own ups and downs, has already made his pick for the UFC Paris headline clash between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Imavov, ranked no. 2 at 185 pounds, steps into the cage as France’s biggest star of the evening. He’s fighting on home soil inside the Accor Arena, and with Khamzat Chimaev newly crowned as champion, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A victory might punch his ticket to a title shot. But standing across from him is Caio Borralho, ranked No. 7, a surging southpaw known for relentless pressure and crafty setups.

Yet, Adesanya, who knows Imavov’s striking firsthand after falling to him earlier this year, recently shared on his YouTube channel, “I’m going Caio in this fight and I’m going to by decision, standup-wise, I’ll give the edge to Caio. I like the way he strikes, I like the way he positions himself as a southpaw because he always has his foot in the right place. He attacks well on the rear side — left hand, left leg. He has good feints as well.”

That’s not to say Adesanya is dismissing Imavov’s danger. He praised his “timing” and his ability to catch people with his own unorthodox setups for his right hand, which ‘The Last Stylebender’ called a “shovel punch”. However, he believes the Brazilian has what it takes as he continued with, “It’s a well-matched fight. But I think it’s going to be edged out by Caio.”

As such, a heartfelt farewell to Fares Ziam’s spot turns into a golden hello for Harry Hardwick, while Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho prepare to battle for a path to Khamzat Chimaev’s throne. Dana White’s card avoided disaster, but it may have stumbled onto something even more compelling!