Cain Velasquez Confirms Early Parole as UFC Legend Announces Mental Reset Seminar Plans

February 15 was only supposed to be a date on a corrections calendar. Instead, it quietly grew into something bigger. A post went live from Cain Velasquez asking Northern California followers a simple question: “Would you come to this?”

The timing mattered. Velasquez had been listed as parole eligible in early 2026 after serving three and a half years in jail and under house arrest following his 2022 arrest. Although eligibility does not ensure release, his message made it clear that this was no longer a matter of speculation. He was out. And he was not talking about fighting.

Cain Velasquez plans Holotropic Breathing seminar after release

“After my release on February 15th, I’m exploring the idea of hosting a one-day Holotropic Breathing Seminar,” Cain Velasquez wrote in his recent Instagram post, describing it as a limited-capacity paid event centered on guided breathwork, emotional reset, stress release, and open conversation.

The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion said breathwork had helped him physically, mentally, and spiritually. Now, he wants to share the same with his fans, and the seminar would feature a meet-and-greet, Q&A, and group discussion.

That’s quite a significant shift for a fighter known for merciless ground-and-pound inside the Octagon. Velasquez, 43, was serving a five-year sentence after pleading not guilty in 2024 to attempted murder and related charges tied to a 2022 car chase.

His case garnered widespread attention in the MMA world, with many in the community offering support while acknowledging the gravity of the circumstances. Now that parole seems to have been granted, his first move isn’t about legacy or redemption arcs in sports—it’s about reset.

There was no mention of a comeback. No hints about WWE or MMA appearances. Just breathwork, reflection, and a mindful return to public life, changing his life back for good. But do you know that he is also responsible for completely changing Daniel Cormier‘s life as well?

How Daniel Cormier suffering a broken nose while sparring Velasquez changed his life

Long before breathwork seminars and parole headlines, Cain Velasquez was changing careers in the gym, sometimes too painfully. Daniel Cormier’s turning point didn’t occur under the spotlight or during a title bout. It happened in a sparring session at American Kickboxing Academy, when he was still deciding how fully he wanted to commit to MMA.

“I was going back and forth between Oklahoma and California at the start of my career,” Cormier said during an interview with Ya’ll Street. “I’m sparring Cain because Cain is getting ready for a world champion fight. He’s gonna be the first world champ in the UFC out of AKA. I started trying to be cute, and I’m fighting southpaw. By the way, 2010 was the last time I ever in my life stood in a fight with my right leg forward because he kicked me in the face and broke my nose.”

He added, “I screamed, ‘Oh my God’…and I was like, ‘Stop, stop, please,'” recounting the moment he realized he was so far behind. What remained with him was not humiliation. It was understanding. If Cain Velasquez had wanted to, he could have finished him in sparring.

That was enough. Cormier stopped commuting, relocated to California full-time, and dedicated himself entirely to the sport—a decision that resulted in titles, Hall of Fame honors, and one of the most prestigious UFC careers.