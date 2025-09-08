Cain Velasquez Sends Shockwaves Through MMA World With His Latest Prison Revelation

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is serving a five-year sentence at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, California. Authorities transferred him from Wasco State Prison on March 24, 2025, after he pleaded no contest to attempted murder, felony assault, and gun-related charges stemming from a 2022 shooting incident.

The chain of events began on February 28, 2022, when the former 2-time UFC heavyweight champion launched an 11-mile high-speed chase in San Jose, pursuing Harry Goularte, who allegedly committed a heinous action against Cain Velasquez’s four-year-old son. His arrest made international headlines immediately. MMA stars like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, and UFC president Dana White publicly supported Velasquez. The situation escalated when he fired multiple shots at a truck carrying Goularte and others, injuring Goularte’s stepfather.

The San Jose standout, before his imprisonment, openly accepted responsibility for his actions. On the Kyle Kingbury Podcast, the 42-year-old fighter said, “From what I can say as far as myself, the way that I handled things, that was not the way to do it. We cannot put the law in our own hands… So whatever the court feels correct for what I have to do, I’m going to do it with my head up and still be me, and not play the blame game. It was me that did that and reacted in that way.”

After sentencing, authorities credited Cain Velasquez with 1,283 days of time served, including stints in county jail and under house arrest. That leaves him with roughly two years remaining, with parole eligibility starting in March 2026. Even behind bars, Velasquez continues to attract attention, as his latest prison photo recently sparked a wave of online chatter.

Fans express concern over Cain Velasquez’s age after latest prison photo

Cain Velasquez rose from a decorated collegiate wrestler in Arizona to become one of the UFC’s most feared heavyweights, known for his relentless pressure and unmatched cardio. He captured the UFC Heavyweight Championship twice, most memorably dismantling Brock Lesnar with a mix of speed and power rarely seen in the division. ‘Cardio Cain’s ability to blend wrestling, striking, and nonstop pace routinely broke opponents, cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Reflecting on the legend’s career, fans revisiting his photo recalled his iconic win over Lesnar, with one writing, “Real ones remember when he made Brock Lesnar do the disco dance.” Another fan pointed to his dominance early in the fight, noting how Cain’s ground-and-pound and relentless pressure opened a deep cut above Lesnar’s right eye. That scar became a lasting talking point, with one fan commenting, “He left a scar on Brock’s face.”

Cain Velasquez was only 28 during those glory years. Now, his latest prison photo has sparked concern among fans about his health and age. On Reddit, one fan remarked, “Why is his beard white already dude is in his early 40s,” raising unease about how quickly the former champion appears to be aging. When authorities announced his sentencing, supporters rallied outside his home, demanded his release, and argued that he had already served enough time.

His longtime teammate at American Kickboxing Academy, Khabib Nurmagomedov, defended him and said he would have reacted the same way if someone harmed his family. Former LAPD officer-turned-referee Big John McCarthy condemned the harm to innocent people but admitted he understood Cain Velasquez’s actions and shared that view.

The case divides opinion – some call it reckless vigilante justice, while others frame it as the desperate act of a father. Former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold insisted, “He’s done his time,” while featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell openly called for a “pardon,” even appealing to Donald Trump. However, Trump never responded to the plea. Nevertheless, even without political backing, fans continue to rally around him. One wrote, “Free Cain,” while another echoed the same sentiment with just two words: “Free him.”

Whether that groundswell of support will influence authorities on an early parole decision remains unclear. What do you think – should Cain Velasquez walk free sooner rather than later?