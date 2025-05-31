Cain Velasquez Spotted at Car Show Inside Correctional Facility in California

Cain Velasquez has resurfaced, just not where you’d expect. While much of the MMA world has forgotten about the former heavyweight champion, new photographs from behind prison walls have brought him back into the spotlight. It’s neither a battle nor a court hearing. It’s something far more unexpected… and strange enough to stop any fight fan in their tracks. So, where has the UFC legend been spotted?

‘Cardio Cain’ was spotted at a full-blown automobile show—yes, a lowrider showcase—held within Soledad State Prison, where he is currently serving time. On May 19th, the jail yard transformed into something out of a bizarre movie scene, complete with vintage automobiles, chrome-polished paint jobs, and even a 1965 Buick Wildcat that grabbed the spotlight.

And there was Velasquez, casually chatting with inmates and staff, surrounded by muscle vehicles and booming motors, as if it were any other Saturday afternoon. This was not a fluke, either. Velasquez has always had an interest in cars, from competing in the Mint 400 off-road event to testing high-performance vehicles outside the cage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Seeing him at a prison auto show, curiously enough, felt like a fusion of his past freedom and his current reality. But what’s the true twist? This event was not even about him; it was part of a bigger rehabilitation project, planned with the assistance of local car clubs and penitentiary personnel.

“This event is crucial for us to show appreciation for staff’s consistent effort to aid our rehabilitation,” said one inmate, reflecting the spirit of the day. Still, the image of Velasquez at peace in that setting hits differently when you remember why he’s there in the first place. Velasquez made headlines in 2022 when he chased down and shot a man accused of assaulting his little son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haymakers (@haymakers) Expand Post

Despite missing his intended aim, he injured the man’s stepfather. The act landed the former champion in prison, where ‘Cardio Cain’ later pled no contest and began serving a sentence, one that could now be reduced due to time served. Cain Velasquez, once feared in the Octagon, is now navigating a completely different type of fight—one for peace, stability, and perhaps even atonement.

The car show was brief. But in that moment, he wasn’t the fallen hero or the inmate with a bad past. He was just a person admiring some gorgeous cars in the middle of a jail yard, pretending—if only for a day—that he belonged somewhere far beyond the concrete walls. And this would surely give Dana White some peace as well; after all, the head honcho tried to sway the judge’s verdict on his former fighter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Dana White tried to save Cain Velasquez from getting imprisoned

Dana White may divide opinion—some regard him as the sport’s savior, others as a ruthless businessman—but at Cain Velasquez’s darkest hour, the UFC CEO revealed a side many had not expected. Far from the glitz and media flare, Dana White quietly stepped in, hoping to keep ‘Cardio Cain’ out of jail and in the fight game where he belonged.

Big John McCarthy, a long-time UFC referee and insider, recently revealed on his podcast that the UFC head honcho personally intervened in the former champion’s legal battle. White addressed letters to the judge, argued Cain Velasquez’s case, and did everything he could to influence the decision. For once, it wasn’t about business but about assisting a fighter who had given so much to the sport but had seen his career wrecked by injuries and tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, White’s efforts did not influence the outcome, but the fact that he fought for the fighter behind closed doors showed a loyalty that many fans had never witnessed. The law was unforgiving, and the sentence stood firm. Velasquez was sentenced to five years, but given his time served and California’s sentencing guidelines, he could be released sooner, possibly as early as March 2026.

It’s a modest light in a long, dark tunnel. But for now, we know that he is still managing to have some fun behind the prison walls. What do you think of the initiative taken by the prison? Did you expect to see ‘Cardio Cain’ like that? Let us know in the comments.