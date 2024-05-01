Caio Borralho Ethnicity/Nationality, Parents and All About the UFC Middleweight’s Background

Middleweight star Caio Borralho will soon be back in action this weekend at UFC 301. Taking on Scotsman Paul Craig, he will seek to open his account with a win in 2024. But the fight is a few days away and we will be focussing on something else. Today, we will uncover the background of ‘The Natural’, with a look into his personal life.

Caio Borralho has had a great stint so far in the UFC. With just one professional loss, the 31-year-old has so far managed to remain undefeated in Dana White‘s promotion. But where did Borralho come from? Well, he has walked the same path that many of the other athletes from his native country have.

Where is UFC’s Caio Borralho from?

Caio Borralho is from the biggest South American nation of Brazil. He may be built as fighting out of Sau Paolo, but he was born in the city of Sao Luis, which is situated in the state of Maranhao. Hence, Borralho’s nationality is Brazilian. Also, the 31-year-old is believed to be a follower of Christianity, but we cannot be too sure because the details about his religious affiliation have not been made public. On the ethnic aspect of his life, the UFC middleweight star seems to belong to the Caucasian Brazilian ethnic group, but there is no confirmation on that front either.

Interestingly, Caio Borralho was a studious child when he was growing up. His grandfather used to teach children mathematics, an interest that transferred into ‘The Natural’, who would also go on to help his friends and other children out by teaching them how to solve mathematical and chemistry problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by "The Natural" Caio Borralho (@caioborralho)

“I passed in Industrial Chemistry at UFMA, then I started to fall in love with Chemistry in High School. The whole High School, about 20 people, went to my house to have class, recovery guys. I like that about teaching. Until about 20, 21 years kept me teaching Mathematics and Chemistry,” Caio Borralho told ESPN. Now that we have established his background, let us take a look at his family now.

‘The Natural’s parents and his family

According to certain sources, Caio Borralho’s mother and father’s names are Desdemona Karla Mesquita and George Luis Luis. Unfortunately, his parents separated for some unknown reasons. On the other hand, the middleweight is also romantically involved with his partner, Lais Mori, who has been with him since 2017. Moreover, just a few months that went by, Borralho had his first child with his current partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by "The Natural" Caio Borralho (@caioborralho)

Borralho hasn’t opened up about the exact date of his marriage with his longtime partner. Despite that, the UFC star has openly shared multiple photos of his romantic partner and even his child on social media, on his Instagram, to be more exact. Having garnered a considerable amount of fame, Lais Mori also has her own Instagram followers, which currently stand at 1,165 followers.

Having learned about his family, without a doubt, the success Caio Borralho has enjoyed in his MMA career can be credited to the happy environment in his personal life. But can the impressive UFC run continue? We will find that out when UFC 301 finally comes around.