Caio Borralho, Nassourdine Imavov Join Hands to Oust Rivals From Khamzat Chimaev Title Race

The UFC’s middleweight division has turned into a four-man standoff. On one side, Caio Borralho prepares to face Nassourdine Imavov in Paris. On the other hand, Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez wait to clash in Vancouver. At stake? The chance to challenge Khamzat Chimaev for UFC gold. But how do you separate four hungry contenders?

That depends on who delivers the kind of performance that forces the UFC’s hand. Borralho and Imavov know the stakes, and both have made it clear, they believe they hold the inside track! Caio Borralho is heading into enemy territory as the Brazilian meets Imavov in the UFC Paris main event, and he knows only a statement win will keep him ahead in the title race.

As such, speaking with SHAK MMA on YouTube, Borralho didn’t hesitate to outline his plan. “I need to go there, perform, and do a domination,” he said. Whether it comes by knockout, submission, or a decision, Borralho insists the key is making sure it’s a fight the UFC can’t ignore, as he further shared, “If the fight’s not boring, I’m the next one.”

‘The Natural’ also pointed out the quality of the matchup itself. “Me against him is already a phenomenal fight. It’s already entertaining,” he added, suggesting that even before the first punch is thrown, the bout carries the weight of a title eliminator.

The 32-year-old enters with momentum. He weighed in as the backup fighter for UFC 319’s middleweight title fight just weeks ago, showing his readiness to step up. Yet Borralho isn’t resting on that favor with UFC brass. He knows Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez are right behind him, ready to steal his place with a big win in Vancouver in October.

Across the cage, for Nassourdine Imavov, the math is also simple: win against Borralho, and the belt is next. Through his interpreter during his interview with Full Send MMA, Imavov laid out his case with, “No one has done what I’ve done. Let’s be honest, I don’t think about big performance or whatever. I will do my job. I will win.”

He further explained that his approach isn’t about chasing flash, as he stated, “Of course, I always enter the Octagon to have a finish, but whatever happens at the end of the day, if I have my hand raised, I will be the next contender because no one has done what I’ve done.”

Imavov’s record supports the claim. At 16-4 overall and 8-2 in the UFC, he has built a resume against some of the division’s toughest names, with his last victory coming via a brutal finish over former champion Israel Adesanya. In fact, he might have already laid out a trap for the Brazilian ahead of this matchup that could come into play once the Octagon doors close behind them in Paris!

Nassourdine Imavov reveals how he played Caio Borralho ahead of their UFC Paris clash

While Caio Borralho carries momentum from being the UFC 319 backup, that opportunity may have come at a steep price. Why? Because Nassourdine Imavov now claims the assignment was a baited hook!

“First, we were supposed to be the backup, and then we said we don’t want to do it anymore,” Imavov told Full Send MMA. “We did it on purpose because we knew that his ego would take the fight, and it would be a bad thing for him. Now, I wonder if he will be 100 percent in the fight or not. I just want the best Caio Borralho. I don’t want any excuses after this fight.”

It’s a bold tactic. Fighters who drain themselves twice in quick succession rarely look the same. The body weakens, the chin softens, and the energy tank runs dry. Fans have seen it before, with the most prominent example being Tony Ferguson’s decision to cut weight twice before his clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

As such, Caio Borralho is betting on domination, while Nassourdine Imavov is playing chess with his opponent’s ego and conditioning. Add Reinier De Ridder and Anthony Hernandez waiting in the wings, and Khamzat Chimaev suddenly has four sharks circling the same prize. The question now is which one will draw blood first, and will Paris provide the statement the UFC needs to crown its next rightful challenger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!