Caio Borralho Silences “Painful” Criticism as He Embraces Second Weight Cut in 3 Weeks for UFC Paris

The cage is waiting in Paris, but the real fight has already begun for Caio Borralho. Twice in three weeks, the Brazilian contender has carved his body down to make weight. Why take on such a punishing task? Because Borralho knows opportunity doesn’t knock twice. And when the UFC called with a chance to be the backup at UFC 319, he didn’t hesitate.

Now, only weeks later, he’s headlining UFC Paris against Nassourdine Imavov in enemy territory. In a recent post on Instagram, Borralho shared pictures surrounded by his team mid-cut, his words aimed at those doubting him. The Brazilian star wrote, “Nothing feels like a sacrifice when it’s the result of a choice! Three weeks later and once again, such a positive and well-done job!”

Then came the message for the critics as he further stated, “For those who thought it would be impossible, too painful… I chose to be here, I chose to live this and once again I can say: I’m truly so happy living this!”

That happiness is more than just bravado. It’s a shield against the narrative Nassourdine Imavov has carefully spun. The French fighter recently admitted he pulled out of the UFC 319 backup role on purpose, claiming during his conversation with Full Send MMA, “We did it on purpose because we knew that his ego would take the fight, and it would be a bad thing for him. Now, I wonder if he will be 100 percent in the fight or not.”

But will the gamble pay off? History suggests the risks are real. Fighters who force back-to-back cuts often lose sharpness. The same thing that happened to Tony Ferguson ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje, which seemingly marked the start of his decline. Still, Caio Borralho isn’t a man who takes kindly to being cornered. This is the same fighter who jumped at the chance to replace Dricus Du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev in Chicago just weeks ago. That kind of mindset is hard to break.

After all, a win in Paris could catapult the Brazilian into a title shot against Khamzat Chimaev, the newly crowned middleweight king. And ‘The Natural’ has already dubbed himself as the man to end ‘Borz’s reign!

Khamzat Chimaev’s kryptonite exposed by Caio Borralho as he sets his sights on the middleweight title

Caio Borralho isn’t just chasing a win in Paris; he’s already thinking beyond it. The Brazilian believes he’s the man to solve the riddle that has left every opponent of Khamzat Chimaev broken and beaten. Chimaev’s dominance is unquestioned. At UFC 319, he mauled Dricus Du Plessis to claim the middleweight belt, extending his perfect record to 15-0.

So, is there anyone who can stop the Chechen juggernaut? In a recent conversation with Submission Radio, Borralho stated, “For sure, I’m happy that he’s the champion because if people are saying he’s like unbeatable, imagine how good it will be when someone beats him, and this guy is me.”

That statement carries weight because Borralho knows Chimaev well. The two trained together in the past, and the Brazilian insists he understands how to dismantle the system that makes the champion so dangerous.

According to him, “As a matter of holes in his game, I think it’s about your next fight. His system can deny all the steps that he needs you to take, and then you kind of frustrate him during that, and put him in your game plan and then start to pick him up. So, yeah, that’s it.”

If he survives Imavov’s challenge, the narrative shifts. The man once questioned for putting his body through too much would stand as the contender who turned a “painful” sacrifice into his destiny. From silencing critics to setting his sights on an unbeaten champion, Caio Borralho’s story in Paris is not just about making weight, it’s about proving he’s built to carry it all the way to gold!