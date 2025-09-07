Caio Borralho Stripped of Only UFC Paris Silver Lining With Perspective Out of Public View

“‘I’m next. I am next.’” With that declaration, Dagestani-French standout Nassourdine Imavov made his claim as the No. 1 contender after outclassing Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. Right from the opening bell, ‘The Sniper’ was electric—faster, sharper, and completely in control. On the feet, he neutralized the Brazilian’s takedown attempts and landed clean, precise strikes throughout. As a result, the judges’ scorecards reflected his dominance: 50-45, 49-46, 49-46.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Backing up the eye test, statistical metrics showed Nassourdine Imavov maintained a higher output and pinpoint accuracy, mixing jabs, step-in elbows, and combination punches to disrupt Caio Borralho’s rhythm. Although ‘The Natrual’ found some success in the third round, a low blow and an eye poke minimized the impact of his strikes. By rounds four and five, Imavov regained full control, keeping relentless pressure and landing significant shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping offers a contrasting take on Imavov vs. Borralho at UFC Paris

Consequently, the victory pushes the Nassourdine Imavov record to 17-4-1 NC, marking five straight UFC wins, while Caio Borralho drops to 17-2-1 NC, suffering his first loss in eight UFC fights. However, not everyone saw the bout the same way. UFC Paris commentator Michael Bisping, who watched from the front row, offered a different perspective. In a recent YouTube video from his hotel room, he called ‘The Sniper’s performance “ridiculous,” highlighting the speed of the Dagestani-French prospect and praising Imavov’s “footwork” as perfect.

He said: “Borralho clearly was landing shots because, for the first two-thirds of the fight, on the unofficial striking numbers, Borralho was beating him—which I can’t understand, to be honest. Because when I was watching the fight—and granted, save your jokes, I’ve only got one eye and all that shit—it looked like Imavov was landing way more shots, and way more significant shots that were doing actual damage. He was starting to wobble Caio Borralho a little bit here and there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-St. Louis-Elkins vs Johnson, Jan 14, 2018 St. Louis, MO, USA UFC Hall of fame inductee and former UFC champion Matt Hughes right talks with UFC president Dana White left after he was honored during UFC Fight Night at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports, 14.01.2018 21:35:51, 10544654, UFC Fight Night, UFC, Matt Hughes, Dana White, Scottrade Center, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxRovakx 10544654

On the surface, the numbers suggested a tight battle—Borralho even out struck Nassourdine Imavov in a few rounds. But a deeper dive tells the real story. From the opening bell, Imavov was sharper, faster, and more precise, landing cleaner, more impactful strikes. By fight’s end, he had connected on 81 of 162 significant strikes (50%), dictating distance and targeting Caio Borralho’s head relentlessly.

AD

The Brazilian meanwhile, managed 66 of 166 (39%) and failed to make the clinch or ground game count. No knockdowns, no submissions—yet Nassourdine Imavov’s precision and control in every exchange made the verdict clear: a unanimous decision that left no doubt who dominated the Octagon that night.

Caio Borralho & Nassourdine Imavov faces taunts from upcoming rival after UFC Paris victory

Last night marked a milestone for Nassourdine Imavov, who delivered a statement performance in his bid for a middleweight title shot. However, despite the impressive showing, UFC President Dana White and the promotion’s matchmakers appear to have other plans. In fact, White has indicated that the upcoming middleweight clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez at UFC Vancouver on October 18 will play a critical role in determining the next challenger for Khamzat Chimaev’s belt.

Following his dominant victory, Nassourdine Imavov extended his win streak to five with a unanimous decision over Caio Borralho. Yet, some analysts question whether the victory alone is enough to secure an immediate title opportunity. Meanwhile, the Vancouver main event gives either de Ridder or Hernandez a chance to make a bold statement and potentially leapfrog ‘The Sniper’ in the title contention race.

Even before the fight concluded, de Ridder took a playful jab at the bout going to a decision after some back-and-forth action, while still showing respect to both fighters. On X, following Imavov’s UFC Paris triumph, de Ridder wrote: “I fell asleep on the couch, did I miss anything?… Just playing, congrats to both warriors. Great fight!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On r/MMA, many praised Imavov’s striking and composure—even while noting the fouls—which spoiled what could have been a dominant, concise statement. One user wrote: “Imavov was very clearly better on the feet and put on a phenomenal display… beautiful shots to the body when he exited exchanges, great counters, … lightning fast shots…”

Looking ahead, the question now turns to Nassourdine Imavov’s trajectory. Will the French standout emerge as the toughest test for Khamzat Chimaev, or will the more seasoned Reinier de Ridder prove the bigger challenge? Share your thoughts below.