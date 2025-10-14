Calls Mount Against Conor McGregor’s Controversial Sparring Video Amid UFC White House Card Rumors

Conor McGregor may not have competed since 2021, but the Irishman has never strayed far from the spotlight, often making headlines with his online antics. Now, the UFC megastar is grinding to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. His target? The upcoming UFC White House event, which is already in motion, and scheduled for June 14, 2026. While the fight card build-up won’t start until February, as per Dana White, preparations for the event are well underway. “It’s a six-month operation,” Dana White confirmed.

The historic South Lawn of the President’s residence is being transformed to capture the essence of the Octagon, and as expected, nearly every fighter on the UFC roster is eager to secure a spot on the card. However, White has reiterated that the promotion has yet to start “negotiating any fights.” Addressing McGregor’s “unreliable” status within the organization, the UFC CEO has remained cautious about making anything official — especially after Conor McGregor jeopardized last year’s UFC 303 event by pulling out with an injury just weeks before the bout, leaving fans frustrated and the card in limbo.

White clarified that “nothing is done yet” regarding Conor McGregor’s potential White House appearance, recognizing the Irishman’s trademark unpredictability. Despite no official confirmation or opponent, ‘the Notorious’ seems to be preparing for the event. The Irishman has already resumed training, as seen in a viral clip from August showing him sparring with young fighters during his trip to Italy. The footage recently resurfaced on Reddit after a user shared the video with the caption, “Conor McGregor sparring with young fighters in Italy.”

via Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

In the video, the former UFC double champ clearly takes control, while the young fighter struggles to defend himself against the sharp, precise punches of the Irishman — a stark reminder of the same devastating power that famously knocked out José Aldo in just 13 seconds. But the question that is on everyone’s mind is, what’s the point?

Reddit fans split over Conor McGregor sparring with young fighters

With the Irishman sparring against inexperienced fighters, fans have flooded social media to voice their opinions. One fan mocked him: “Conor sparring with 22 year old bantamweights, he’s gotta get a win somewhere.” Another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Surely it’s an improvement from when he smacked that old fella in a pub.”

A fair assessment of McGregor, seemingly going a little hard on those boys. ‘The Notorious’ has faced criticism before about his choice of gym and sparring partners. Whereas his opponents like Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov train in world-class facilities like ATT and AKA, alongside championship-calibre talents, McGregor stayed loyal to SBG Ireland, which is yet to make a mark with a name outside Conor McGregor. But, there were contradicting opinions too.

Some fans noted that Conor McGregor was clearly taking it easy. One highlighted, “This isn’t hard sparring. Hate on the guy all you want, but he’s doing standard rounds with young guys from the gym. That’s an experience any young guy training MMA would kill for.” Another argued back, “Considering the size difference, he’s absolutely putting too much behind those punches.”

Back in 2024, Conor McGregor also won hearts with a social media video showing how to calm a crying baby. Now 37 and a father of four, he is at a stage in his career when many fighters are contemplating retirement. Fans have expressed concern for his well-being. One commented on the Reddit clip: “He looks exhausted, however no one knows what round of sparring this is. He should just kick back and enjoy the money.“ Another fan, observing the young sparring partner, asked critics: “Leave it to a teenager to finally get McGregor to put some heat behind a right hand for once.“

Whether sparring with the 22-year-old was the right move or not, one thing is clear: Conor McGregor has reignited his desire to return to the Octagon. This development also raises questions about why the Irishman walked away from two contract fights with Dana White and the UFC. Do you think ‘the Notorious’ will make his comeback? Drop your opinion below.