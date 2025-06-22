Calls Mount Against Dana White’s “Terrible Idea” for Contender Series After New Media Rights Deal

With UFC CEO Dana White chasing a historic media rights deal, a major update on his namesake, Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), has left fans raising their eyebrows and their pitchforks.

According to a recent update on X by journalist Jason Hagholm, “Dana White said that with the new Media Rights Deal, the UFC will be able to do twice as many DWCS. That is an awful idea. The UFC will be watered down so much. Only thing that excites me is if they do take DWCS on the road #DWCS #UFC #MMA #MMATwitter”

Let’s pause here for a second. During a recent interview with Sports Business Journal, the UFC boss confessed, “Everything is going well—we’re happy with all the discussions we’re having. I don’t know—I don’t know yet, but yes, it’s likely [we end up with multiple partners].”

If that happens, the UFC might split up content into packages, pay-per-views on one service, Fight Nights on another, and DWCS possibly moving to a third. That’s where fan concern really starts to grow. A separate report from Puck suggests ESPN remains the frontrunner to retain at least part of UFC’s rights, but other giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Bros. are also in the race. The UFC is reportedly seeking around $1 billion per year.

While the financial ambition is high, critics worry about the cost to fans, not just in money, but in quality. Why? Because DWCS has often served as a fast track for relatively inexperienced fighters. And when you double the number of DWCS events, you’re not just giving more talent a chance. You’re possibly crowding UFC cards with fighters who may not be ready for the spotlight.

The concerns also tie back to another hot-button issue: the UFC APEX. While Dana White previously promised to take fewer events to the no-frills Las Vegas venue after record-breaking success in cities like St. Louis, fans are skeptical. Many fear that instead of going on the road, the UFC might simply fill APEX weekends with more DWCS content to keep production costs down. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Dana White’s plans for Contender Series after the UFC’s media deal land him in trouble with the fandom

One fan wrote, “Sounds like they’ll have multiple partners which will mean we’ll have multiple subscription fees + possible PPV cost. No Bueno.” This is a key concern. The current ESPN+ model, though criticized for pricing, keeps everything under one roof. If UFC programming gets divided across Netflix, Amazon, and others, fans could be juggling three or more services just to follow the sport.

Another fan posted, “Good. Maybe they cut down Apex events by 50%.” It’s an optimistic take, but perhaps overly hopeful. As mentioned earlier, Dana White confessed last year, “I’ve been saying this for a long time — we’ve got to get out of the APEX and start doing more events in all these different cities.” That came after UFC St Louis churned out the largest live gate for a Fight Night card, reportedly bringing in more than $2.47 million. Yet the APEX remains the cheapest venue option, especially for mid-tier cards or Contender Series bouts. Cutting APEX events may sound nice, but doubling DWCS could mean the opposite.

A frustrated comment read, “Terrible idea. We don’t need any more fights in APEX. Be it UFC Fight Night or Contender Series.” This sentiment is echoed widely across MMA forums. Fans miss the electric energy of live crowds. APEX shows feel hollow, and the idea of more small-cage, crowd-less fights isn’t winning over many hearts. What do you think?

One user sarcastically chimed in with, “More cheap, regional level talent to pad out terrible Apex cards with! Genius!” That sting hits close to home. DWCS has produced stars, but also filled the UFC roster with fighters lacking the polish and experience seen in previous eras. More DWCS means more risks on matchmaking depth and fewer marquee names on weekly cards for Dana White’s promotion.

Finally, another fan added, “I enjoy the Contender Series but the roster doesn’t need more green fighters filling up cards.” It’s a fair point. DWCS has its place, but fans worry it’s being overused as a cost-effective way to bulk up cards, especially at a time when the UFC already has an enormous roster.

To wrap things up, at a time when the UFC and Dana White are chasing billion-dollar broadcast dreams, fans are left wondering if the cost of expansion will be paid in quality. Can the UFC grow without stretching itself too thin? Or are we heading toward a future of quantity over quality? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!