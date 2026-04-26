Calls Mount Against Daniel Cormier After Live Commentary Blunder at UFC Vegas 116

Vegas 116 has turned into a much bigger talking point. During the heavyweight fight between Marcus Buchecha and Ryan Spann, Daniel Cormier made what seemed to be a regular observation—but it was as factually wrong as it could be.

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“It’s always crazy when I see a guy like Buchecha, and his first fight in the UFC is a loss by submission,” Daniel Cormier said on commentary.

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The issue? Marcus Buchecha’s first UFC defeat didn’t come by submission. He lost a decision to Martin Buday in his debut. So, as expected, that slip sparked a firestorm on social media right away.

Fans piled on with criticism, with reactions ranging from frustration to outright mockery. “I honestly don’t know who gives DC his information,” one wrote. Another added, “Cormier does no tape study or homework. He’s just Dana White’s boy.”

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Harsh? Absolutely. But it taps into a criticism that has followed Cormier for years: His preparation behind the desk is often found to be inconsistent by fans. One fan wrote, “He’s so misinformed he just comes across as an uninformed jacka–.” Another added, “DC never knows wtf he’s talking about.”

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Some felt the need to highlight that there are other good commentary options available, as this fan shared, “Why the f— is DC commentating? Does no homework unlike Paul Felder or Lara Sanko; just eats popcorn and yells.”

And that’s what makes this different from a harmless on-air mistake. Daniel Cormier has spent years defending himself against accusations of bias, particularly when calling fights involving former teammates and friends such as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, insisting he goes out of his way to remain professional.

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However, criticism of research is more difficult to dismiss because that’s entirely within a commentator’s control. And the fact that ‘DC’ remains one of the most recognized figures in combat sports is exactly why moments like this land harder than they otherwise would, especially when you even had fellow fighters calling you out for your takes while behind the commentary booth.

Jack Della Maddalena publicly demands a mute button for Daniel Cormier’s UFC commentary

That frustration with Daniel Cormier’s commentary isn’t limited to fans firing off posts online—it has come from fighters too, including one of the UFC’s former champions. And criticism from someone who has stayed at the pinnacle of their sport surely carries a little more weight.

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Last year, while watching UFC 319 from home, Jack Della Maddalena made his thoughts be known about Daniel Cormier’s broadcasting style with one blunt social media post.

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“The only way Kayo can redeem themselves. DC mute button,” Della Maddalena wrote on his Instagram story.

It was sharp, hilarious, and clearly pointed. Beneath the joke, however, was a broader sentiment that has followed ‘DC for some time: some believe he talks too much, leans too heavily on personal bias, or occasionally allows narratives to overshadow what is actually going down in the cage.

That’s the tricky spot Daniel Cormier now finds himself in. He remains one of the sport’s sharpest analytical minds, a former two-division champion whose experience provides insight few others can match. However, commenting differs from fighting.

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It requires precision, restraint, and consistent homework. When even active champions publicly express their desire for a mute button, it becomes more difficult to dismiss criticism as outside noise.