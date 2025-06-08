Calls Mount Against Joe Rogan as Kayla Harrison Becomes Victim of Massive Blunder During Live UFC 316 Broadcast

Joe Rogan has been the voice of the Octagon for over two decades. His reactions, his questions, his energy, they’ve all been part of UFC’s soundtrack. But at UFC 316, it wasn’t his enthusiasm that stood out. It was a slip-up that had fight fans doing a double-take.

According to a post on X by sports reporter Rodrigo Del Campo Gonzalez, “JOE ROGAN REALLY SAID KAYLA IS A DOUBLE GOLD MEDALIST IN WRESTLING?!?!?!?! WRESTLING? WHY IS HE STILL ON THESE BROADCAST HE CLEARLY COULDN’T CARE LESS.”

Wrestling? That’s not just inaccurate, it’s a full-blown rewrite of history. Kayla Harrison didn’t win Olympic gold in wrestling. She won it in judo. Twice. The only American to ever do it. For many fans, this wasn’t just a misstep. It felt like a slap to one of the most accomplished women in combat sports history.

This isn’t the first time Rogan’s made a blunder either. Back in March, during UFC 313, he called Iasmin Lucindo, a female strawweight, a “young man.” That too went viral, with fans questioning how such a seasoned broadcaster could slip up like that. Even back at UFC 310, cameras caught him looking down at his phone during the broadcast until Daniel Cormier nudged him back into the action.

Now, with the Harrison mistake added to the pile, the patience of longtime fans seems to be running thin. Here’s a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans blast Joe Rogan as veteran commentator blunders over Kayla Harrison’s Olympic credentials

One fan wrote, “He’s checked out” and they weren’t alone. As mentioned above, the viral clips from UFC 310 showed Joe Rogan barely paying attention during early bouts, reinforcing the growing sentiment that the longtime voice of the Octagon might be on autopilot. His recent errors have only added fuel to that theory.

Another viewer pointed to the fact that “He just shows up and collects his check, he’s completely clocked out.” It’s a harsh claim, but given the veteran commentator’s reduced schedule, only appearing at select pay-per-views, it’s a theory more fans are beginning to accept. Once celebrated for calling fights passionately, some now see him as showing up just for the main card spotlight. What do you think?

Some fans pointed to his choice of clothing as they fired off a jab that read, “Joe Rogan hasn’t changed his shirt in 28 years. He stopped caring 2 decades ago.” While the comment was clearly tongue-in-cheek, it reflects how many fans now view Rogan’s on-air persona: repetitive, stuck in his ways, and increasingly careless about the details.

Another biting remark came from a fan who said, “Yes but everyone else is a ‘casual’.” This jab points to Rogan’s often dismissive tone when educating fans on MMA. The irony? He got one of the sport’s most basic facts wrong while regularly calling others uninformed.

Finally, one fan put the final nail in the coffin with, “100%. It’s such a basic fact. The US has two Judo gold medals. Just two. Both by Kayla. It’s 2+2 s— and he doesn’t even care about that.” It’s a stinging reminder. The U.S. has never had another Olympic judo champion besides Kayla Harrison. Getting that wrong, to many fans, felt like the final straw in a long list of oversights.

To wrap things up, whether it’s a slip of the tongue or a sign of slipping standards, Joe Rogan’s recent blunders have struck a nerve with fans. For a man who once brought passion, precision, and personality to every broadcast, these repeated errors have begun to overshadow his legacy. And when those mistakes pile up alongside viral moments of distraction and past gaffes, it’s no wonder that fans are starting to question his place at the commentary desk.

Is it burnout? A loss of focus? Or simply time catching up with one of the UFC’s most recognizable voices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!