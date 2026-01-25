Calls Mount Against Kate Scott as UFC 324 Fans Demand Karyn Bryant’s Return to Broadcast Team

Some changes are welcomed. Others, not so much. Studio desk host Kate Scott is learning that lesson the hard way, as memories of Karyn Bryant have left fight fans feeling nostalgic. Scott made her UFC debut on Saturday night at UFC 324 alongside Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, and Chris Weidman. Her arrival comes after a major transition for the promotion.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The shift follows the UFC’s newly signed seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount. As part of the revamped broadcast team, Scott took to the microphone to usher in the new Paramount era. However, the event’s opening was marked by several on-air mishaps, and Scott quickly became part of a debate unfolding among fans across social media.
‘The People’s MMA‘ quickly pointed out Bryant’s absence. “So far, I don’t see Karyn Bryant, and I hope it’s nothing more than a scheduling issue. Two people I definitely want to be part of the @ParamountUFC team are Karyn Bryant & Helen Yee,” the X handle wrote. Notably, Bryant joined the UFC in 2012 and primarily anchored pre-fight, post-fight, and weigh-in shows, often from FOX studios and on location as a reporter.
ADVERTISEMENT
She hosted segments like ‘UFC From All Angles’ and conducted fighter interviews. From around 2018 onward, she co-hosted most UFC pre- and post-shows on ESPN. Her tenure ran from April 2012 to December 2025, during which she was a familiar face on UFC broadcasts across networks like FOX, FS1, and ESPN.
So far I don’t see Karyn Bryant and I hope it’s nothing more than a scheduling issue.
Two people I definitely want to be part of the @ParamountUFC team are Karyn Bryant & Helen Yee!#UFC324 pic.twitter.com/gz38uXT2KS
— The People’s MMA 🦈 (@ThePeoplesMMA) January 24, 2026
Bryant also founded and hosted MMA H.E.A.T., an early MMA media platform, and has a background in CNN anchoring, MTV VJ work, and Showtime Championship Boxing commentary. But when Paramount came along, Bryant’s role was quickly taken over by Kate Scott. And this change doesn’t appear to be sitting well with the public.
ADVERTISEMENT
Karyn Bryant over Kate Scott, say fans during UFC 324
One user was blunt with his take. “Not feeling Kate Scott at the @ufc desk. Doesn’t seem enthusiastic. Bring back Karyn Bryant,” the user commented. Her LinkedIn profile suggests that her time with the UFC ended in December 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
Another user wasn’t too subtle with their take either. “This extended pre-show is kinda brutal. Can we at least get Karyn Bryant back on the desk?” the user asked. Whether this prompts a change from Paramount is yet to be seen.
Meanwhile, this user was shocked to learn about the change. “Wait a second… Where’s Karyn Bryant?” the user asked. For now, Bryant continues to post MMA content on YouTube.
Top Stories
Justin Gaethje Gets Upset While Addressing Neck Injury Concerns Ahead of UFC 324
“Thinking About Retirement”: Islam Makhachev’s Coach Shares Update on UFC Welterweight Champ’s Career
Who Is Arman Tsarukyan’s Father? Nairi Tsarukyan’s Net Worth, Profession & Businesses
Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz’s Relationship Takes Another Unexpected Turn
MMA News Round-Up: Dana White Denies Fighter a UFC Career, $35M Apex Upgrade, & Paramount+ Streaming Issue Fix for UFC 324
Even the next user wasn’t happy about Bryant’s absence. “From the clips that I have seen, Kate Scott is great at hosting European Football shows… For UFC and for right now, Karyn Bryant and Dan Hellie are simply better,” the user wrote. Despite the criticism, Scott has extensive experience in broadcasting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Someone else had similar feelings about the change. “Who the f—k is Kate Scott, and where is Karyn Bryant?” the user asked. Scott has previously worked on UEFA Champions League soccer coverage, Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play, and boxing on platforms like DAZN, Showtime, and Netflix.
From the looks of things, fans aren’t too happy about the first UFC event with Paramount. Whether that sentiment changes in the following events is yet to be seen. But what did you make of the change?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT