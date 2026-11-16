Calls Mount Against Kayla Harrison for Claiming Herself “The Goat” After Finishing Amanda Nunes at UFC 334

Kayla Harrison just shook up the women’s MMA GOAT debate in a big way. At UFC 334, the two-time Olympic gold medalist got her hands on Amanda Nunes, survived a brutal back-and-forth fight, and pulled off a finish that nobody saw coming. And just when you thought the biggest story of the night was over, ‘Doug’ made a bold claim that instantly put the spotlight right back on her.

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“I’m the f—– GOAT!” Kayla Harrison didn’t hold back at the UFC 334 post-event press conference.

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And, honestly, the confidence did not appear out of nowhere. Kayla Harrison had just survived an intense bout with Amanda Nunes that appeared to have gone either way. At one point, the 36-year-old appeared to be running on fumes. Then, unexpectedly, she flipped the script.

The fight continued until ‘Doug’ caught one of Nunes’ kicks and threw the former champion off balance and scrambled around to her back. She had a rear-naked choke in place within seconds. ‘The Lioness’ had no choice but to tap.

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Imago UFC 316 in New Jersey Kayla Harrison in blue gloves of the United States faces Julianna Pena red gloves, also American, in the womens bantamweight title fight at UFC316, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, June7,2025. new jersey nj usa Copyright: xVANESSAxCARVALHOx

The fight ended at 1:29 of round four, the first successful defense of her bantamweight title by Harrison, pushing her record to 4-0 in the UFC. It also meant a big return for the champion, who was fighting for the first time in almost 18 months after having neck surgery and recovering from it.

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For Amanda Nunes, this was more than simply a fight. It was her emotional return to MMA after three and a half years away. The 38-year-old had left the sport as the widely accepted women’s GOAT, with a resume filled with title victories and some of the biggest names in MMA.

Now, after Kayla Harrison defeated her in her comeback fight, the Olympic gold medalist clearly believes the throne is hers. After all, Harrison’s win improved her professional record to 20-1 and 4-0 in the UFC.

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But the GOAT conversation is not as simple as Harrison made it seem. Beating Amanda Nunes is a big deal, but looking at the resume as a whole, the former champion still has a pretty big edge.

Nunes’ incredible run began in 2015 when she stopped Shayna Baszler in the first round. That led to an incredible 12-fight winning streak beating Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, Raquel Pennington and Cris Cyborg. Basically, if you were regarded as exceptional in women’s MMA at the time, there was a good chance ‘The Lioness’ had already taken you down.

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Even after a devastating loss to Julianna Pena, Nunes recovered quickly, reclaimed the bantamweight belt, and later defended it against Irene Aldana. She eventually left the sport in 2023, with the belt still around her waist. That’s a pretty tough résumé to erase with one fight.

Kayla Harrison, to be fair, has a lot going for her. She has already won titles in the PFL and UFC, not to mention her two Olympic golds in judo that make her combat sports resume look ridiculous. But there’s a big distinction here: the 36-year-old’s Olympic judo success contributes to her entire reputation, but it doesn’t necessarily make her the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

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And that is the problem with calling the conversation off right now. Kayla Harrison’s victory over ‘The Lioness’ is undoubtedly one of the most significant additions she could have made to her resume, but she still has a lot of boxes to check. She’s only defended her UFC belt once. Amanda Nunes spent years defeating the best opponents and ruling over two divisions.

Then there’s the weight-cut question hanging over Harrison’s reign. Bantamweight isn’t exactly the easiest division for her to make, and whether she can keep competing at 135 pounds without that becoming a problem could have a major impact on how her career ultimately plays out.

So, Kayla Harrison has every right to talk her talk. But if she really wants the GOAT label to become impossible to argue against, she’s probably going to need a few more chapters before she can slam the book shut.

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Fans shut down Kayla Harrison’s claim to the GOAT title

As expected, Kayla Harrison’s declaration immediately drew pushback from fans who believe she is getting ahead of herself by claiming the GOAT label after one victory over Nunes.

“No ma’am, no you are not,” one fan wrote, rejecting the 36-year-old’s claim outright.

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Another questioned how ‘Doug’ could already claim the distinction after such a limited UFC championship résumé, writing, “Goat with just two titles wins.”

Others felt Kayla Harrison herself did not genuinely believe the statement, with one fan simply responding, “She doesn’t even believe that.”

“I’m a fan of Kayla but…nope,” another fan wrote, making it clear that even supporters of Harrison were not necessarily ready to accept the claim.

The reactions became even more dismissive from some fans. “This s— is so funny to me,” one person wrote, while another argued, “Beating someone who just got off the couch doesn’t make her the goat.”

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Some fans went as far as questioning whether Harrison belongs among the very best five women’s MMA fighters. “She barely is top 5 lmao,” one reaction read.

Another fan also questioned the quality of Harrison’s résumé, writing, “Let’s not start this BS. Her only good win is Nunes with very sketchy gameplay.”

Kayla Harrison now has the biggest win of her UFC career and a victory that could eventually become central to a legitimate GOAT argument. But with only one UFC title defense and Amanda Nunes still holding a deeper championship resume, her declaration has clearly started a debate rather than settled one.