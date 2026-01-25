Calls Mount Against Paramount+ as Ads Interrupt Dominick Cruz’s Hall of Fame Tribute at UFC 324

The moment should have landed cleanly. A career-defining announcement, a pause in the noises, and an opportunity to let respect breathe. Instead, it slipped through the cracks of a live broadcast, and fans instantly sensed something was wrong. When Dominick Cruz‘s induction into the UFC Hall of Fame was announced, the timing felt right—but the presentation didn’t.

Cruz’s career has always held an emotional weight. Not only wins and losses, but years wasted due to injuries, comebacks that defied logic, and a style that changed the course of an entire division. So, when his Hall of Fame nomination was announced during the UFC 324 broadcast, many expected the moment to breathe. Instead, it blinked and disappeared into a commercial break.

UFC gets called out for ruining Dominick Cruz’s Hall of Fame moment

The announcement itself matters. Dominick Cruz will enter the UFC Hall of Fame’s modern wing, joining names who have shaped eras, not just divisions. His resume speaks for itself: record-breaking title reigns, seven championship wins in the WEC and UFC, and a legacy based on movement and intelligence.

However, the broadcast never let that weight settle, and the frustration truly boiled over. Fans noticed the cut right away. “They cut to commercial when he was getting his flowers from two other legends,” wrote a user. Another didn’t try to dress it up: “lol at Paramount+ cutting off the desk and giving Dominick Cruz his Hall of Fame flowers.”

For some, it felt completely disrespectful. “Paramount+ said f— Dominick Cruz,'” one fan stated, while another put it simply: “Wish they showed it.” The anger wasn’t just about Cruz. It was about the feeling that moments like this are becoming throwaway.

With a new broadcast partner and a focus on a slicker presentation, fans felt the human side was overlooked. A Hall of Fame announcement is more than just content; it’s history. Cutting away made it seem rushed, transactional, and hollow. Still, the respect for Dominick Cruz himself never wavered.

In addition to the criticism, praise flowed in. “100% deserving,” one fan wrote. More fans chimed in: “He’s the second-best bantamweight of all time. Deserved.” Another said it simply: “Well deserved.” Well, it seems like fans are at least happy with the fact that the former bantamweight champion is joining the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda Nunes, and others.

And in the end, Dominick Cruz’s legacy did not suffer—but the broadcast did. The moment will live on regardless, carried by highlights, memories, and the fighters he influenced. Fans just wanted the sport to slow down long enough to say thank you properly.