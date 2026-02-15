Calls Mount Against Tom Brady’s WWE Style Beef With Logan Paul for Flag Football Match Promo

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tom Brady doesn’t usually step into someone else’s arena. Logan Paul lives for it. That’s why their latest exchange feels less like a sports dispute and more like an unexpected crossover episode. One is a seven-time Super Bowl champion trying to sell “real competition.” The other is a WWE superstar who thrives on theatrics.

It began with humorous digs on the Impaulsive podcast. Brady criticized WWE as “cute” when contrasted to NFL athleticism. Paul responded by highlighting his own accomplishments and challenging Brady to match his flair. Now, all this has moved to social media territory as ‘The Problem Child’ took yet another shot at the NFL great. A move that got a savage reply from Tom Brady and earned even more brutal reactions from fans.

Fans call out Tom Brady and Logan Paul’s feud as a viral marketing tactic

Taking to his X account, Logan Paul reposted a clip of an NJPW wrestler flipping from the ring to the entrance ramp before landing a backflipping head kick, captioned “Let’s see Tom Brady do this.” Brady’s response was dry and on-brand: “You know we’re not playing flag gymnastics, right?”

On paper, it seems like a legitimate one-on-one between the two. However, the timing matters. It seems like the exchange is actually tied to the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia on March 21. It’s the greatest quarterback of all time versus the YouTube sensation who turned heel in wrestling.

The more they talk, the more it seems like a WrestleMania promotion masquerading as a football game. That is precisely why some fans aren’t buying it. “This is the worst promo I’ve ever seen, goat 😭,” one wrote. Another was more blunt: “It’s awful. Logan Paul being involved makes it so much less interesting.”

Many saw right through the staged antics. “Fake beef to get more viewers for the flag football game.” Then came the brutal reality check: “It doesn’t matter how many corny jokes you all make to each other. No one cares about this dumba– flag football game.”

However, the WWE energy flipped the script for others. Rather than mocking it, they leaned in. “Oh come on, Tom… make the jump to WWE and be world champion there,” one fan joked. Another fantasy booked it right away: “Wrestlemania is in Las Vegas in a few months… Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul?”

The speculation grew quickly. “Pretty sure Tom is Logan’s opponent at Wrestlemania 😂😂” and “Brady versus Paul, Wrestlemania lock!!! Lol” were flung around as if it had already been signed. Someone even asked openly, “Are we making a play at you doing a WWE run here?”

Then there’s the surprising twist: it may actually be working. “Most wouldn’t have ever heard of some flag football bulls— if not for Logan Paul being a heel here. Kinda smart actually.” Another openly confirmed it: “If it’s for that flag football s—, it’s working ngl lol.”

That is the peculiar beauty of it. Some detect fake drama. Others appreciate cross-promotional creativity. Tom Brady talks domination. Logan Paul brings in backflips. Somewhere in the center is a flag football game in Saudi Arabia, which has unexpectedly gained more attention than anyone could have predicted. But what exactly is flag football?

All you need to know about the game that has Paul and Brady feuding

At the center of this back-and-forth lies a sport that many casual viewers are only now learning about. On March 21, Tom Brady will lead a group of NFL players to Saudi Arabia for a high-profile flag football tournament. And if he is to be believed, the NFL legend sees it as a true competition, not just an exhibition.

He said on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, “I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team, you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win… but dominate.”

But what exactly is flag football? Well, it’s a 5-on-5, non-contact variation of American football. Rather than tackling, defenders pull a flag from the ball carrier’s belt. There is no blocking or heavy hitting, yet the gameplay is fast and pass-oriented. Teams are given four downs to reach midfield and three plays to score, with touchdowns earning six points.

The sport is surely gaining popularity worldwide and is even gearing up to make its debut at the Olympics in 2028. Even without full contact, the stakes feel real. Injuries can still occur, and not every player sounds fully committed. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has dealt with injuries and is nearing a crucial contract year, has confessed he is doubtful about playing.

And while many may argue that insurance can surely cover salaries, it is worth noting that it cannot replace lost momentum. That’s the layer beneath the jokes—beyond the promo between Brady and Logan Paul, there’s a competitive event that some players may consider a risk worth thinking about at least twice.