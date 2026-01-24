Calls Mount Against Tuff-N-Uff Fighter Going Viral After Disrespecting Dana White for UFC Contract

Going viral can be a blessing or a curse in MMA. David Goldenberg found himself right in the middle of that debate when his post-fight interview, aimed at Dana White and the UFC brass, at Tuff-N-Uff 151 exploded across social media for all the wrong reasons!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The moment came after Goldenberg secured another win, and instead of keeping it simple, the 33-year-old unloaded on the microphone.

In a clip making the rounds on social media, Goldberg fired off with, “Hey, Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, and who’s the third musketeer? The bald guy kind of looks like a bloated Mr. Clean. What’s his name? Dean Don Dino? Dana White? Better wake up motherf—. Next big thing is here so get your checkbook ready. Let’s make some money. I’m outta here!”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was unhinged, it was loud, and it was undeniably memorable. To Goldenberg’s credit, he didn’t shy away from the spotlight. He leaned straight into it. But MMA history suggests this approach is risky.

Dana White has never been hesitant about clapping back. Fighters like Colby Covington have publicly taken shots at him before, as ‘Chaos’ once claimed he’d knock White out if he tried to put a belt around his waist. The UFC boss responded by labeling him a “bigmouthed idiot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pattern is clear: antagonizing Dana White rarely ends with a warm handshake. That’s what makes this situation fascinating. Tuff-N-Uff has long been a feeder system for the UFC, and TNF 151 featured legitimate talent.

Salhahuddin “Sal” Everett (also a UFC staff member when he’s not fighting) stole headlines with a four-second knockout of Wesley Drain, while former UFC fighter Kai Kamaka III scored a clean knockout of Michel Lima late in his bout. Those performances felt like auditions, but Goldenberg’s felt like a gamble, and fans noticed immediately!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fighter goes viral for his shot at Dana White, but fans warn him of the consequences

One fan wrote, “What did Dana White do to deserve all that?” That reaction captures the confusion. Goldenberg wasn’t responding to a snub or a public slight. There’s no history between him and Dana White. To some viewers, the rant felt unprovoked, which makes it harder to frame as confidence and easier to read as a miscalculation.

Another added, “Totally a great idea, make fun of the most important man in MMA when that’s how you make your living. Very smart.” Sarcasm aside, this hits the business reality. UFC contracts aren’t earned by bravado alone. Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell value marketability, sure, but they also value professionalism. Calling the boss a “bloated Mr. Clean” doesn’t exactly scream long-term investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Someone else pointed out, “The people love this… Dana probably doesn’t.” This might be the most accurate take of all. Fans do love chaos. Clips like this thrive on X and Instagram. But popularity online doesn’t always translate to opportunity backstage. What do you think?

Another fan echoed the sentiments as they wrote, “Yeah I don’t think that’s going to get him signed to the UFC…” This stake kept popping up for a reason. Fighters on the regional scene walk a fine line. Stand out too little, and you’re ignored. Stand out the wrong way, and you’re remembered, but not invited. Goldenberg, although viral, may now be firmly in the second category.

A warning was also laid out by this fan who claimed, “I did not see his fight or know who this is but if UFC give him a DWCS match he probably is going to get a monster.” That’s a sharp observation. If Goldenberg does get a Contender Series opportunity, it likely won’t be a showcase. The UFC and Dana White have a history of testing outspoken prospects with brutal matchups. Talking your way into the spotlight often means fighting your way back out of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, where does this leave David Goldenberg? He’s 33, undefeated as a pro, and on a winning streak. And now, he’s known more for a rant than a result. That doesn’t mean a UFC contract is impossible, but it does mean the margin for error just got smaller.

In MMA, there’s a difference between confidence and confrontation. Goldenberg bet that disrespect would accelerate his rise, yet the fans have spoken, and they’re not convinced Dana White will see it the same way!