Calls Mount Against UFC Fighter for Threatening Dustin Poirier Over the Airport Incident

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley recently went off on Dustin Poirier over his arrest five months ago on Father’s Day. In late June, police arrested ‘The Diamond’ for public intoxication at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Footage released later also showed Poirier threatening a police officer before eventually turning himself to be handcuffed. Authorities took him to the Clayton County Jail but later released him on bond.

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Following the incident, Poirier also issued a public apology. But that didn’t seem to be enough for Buckley.

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“It all makes sense to me now. Dustin Poirier… you ain’t no fooling nobody,” Buckley said in a social media video. “All that crying you was doing, in that interview, right? Talking about, ‘man, I just need a distraction. If I don’t have a good distraction.

“If I don’t have something to focus on. I get into chaos, man. I start to do s–t. Certain stuff, and I get this dark side of me.’ All that was bull s—t. All of it was.”

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Buckley accused Poirier of shedding fake tears on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he opened up about his personal struggles with retirement. Poirier revealed that he had turned to alcohol to cope with no longer fighting, a claim Buckley dismissed.

Right after, Joaquin Buckley brought up the video of Dustin Poirier’s misconduct toward a female officer at the airport and proceeded to threaten him.

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Imago ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES  SEPTEMBER 8, 2019: Interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier reacts at a news conference after losing a title unification bout against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 mixed martial arts tournament. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0B9FE0

“I understand if you are upset,” Buckley added. “But why the black lady gotta be some h–es and s—t? F—k this h—es and then the only dude that was in there, and that was trying to give you mercy and grace. I’m not gonna lie, I would have tested your a–s. I would’ve got you looking all goddamn crazy, going viral for wrong s—t.”

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Buckley then mocked Poirier using his viral line, “It’s gonna be bad.” But going by the UFC welterweight’s words, Poirier’s aggressive behavior, and then allegedly changing his tune when the bigger police officer arrived, rubbed Buckley the wrong way. Hence, he was poised to threaten Poirier, saying he would have tested him.

However, alongside the Louisiana native’s apparent rude behavior toward the female airport police officer, another incident appeared to upset Buckley, which he indicated in the video.

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Dustin Poirier recently praised Hokit after the Californian released his “MSG Freestyle” diss track, in which he took shots at Ciryl Gane, Ilia Topuria, and, surprisingly, Jon Jones before his UFC 334 title fight. In a recent episode of the Deep Waters podcast, ‘The Diamond’ said Hokit did a “crushing job” of promoting his fight.

Joaquin Buckley was particularly upset that Dustin Poirier had supported Josh Hokit’s latest freestyle rap video, which ‘New Mansa’ found utterly offensive, and he called Hokit a “b**h” and a “racist.” He also admitted Poirier “broke” his heart by siding with the Californian.

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Buckley clearly loathes the track and took issue with Poirier showing support for it. However, his primary complaint remains the UFC lightweight’s controversial Atlanta Airport incident that he was really upset about.

While Buckley didn’t shy away from expressing his disdain, fans on social media mounted callouts against ‘New Mansa’ for threatening Dustin Poirier.

Fans react to Joaquin Buckley’s video on Dustin Poirier

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Bumley always does videos like this after a loss.” Another fan accused Buckley of chasing fame by dissing Poirier, writing, “Clout chasing on something that happened half a year ago. Unserious fighter.”

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Another user followed suit, writing, “This guy makes himself more unlikable as time goes on.”

Fans found Buckley’s tirade over Dustin Poirier unnecessary because they felt too much time had passed. Hence, fan criticism started mounting against Buckley for calling out the lightweight star after he had moved on from the airport incident.

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However, Buckley isn’t the only one to threaten Poirier over the airport incident. Colby Covington also sounded off on the former UFC lightweight and called him a “Louisiana” swamp.

Following this, another user commented, “The Mallot KO was worse than we thought.”

The user trolled Joaquin Buckley over his latest knockout loss to Mike Mallot at UFC Edmonton 2026. Mallot landed a swift shot to his face to get the victory in the second round.

Another fan called out the UFC welterweight for digging up the past, believing he was trying to distract people from his latest loss, “Why is he bringing this up now? Trying to take the heat off his ever-so-clippable KO loss? You had your moment, and it was in July.”

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Another user labeled him desperate for attention: “This dude Buckley be desperate for attention. Thinks he’s the next big thing but he’s a—s.”

Clearly, fans aren’t happy with Joaquin Buckley bashing Dustin Poirier regardless of the reason.