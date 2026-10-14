Calls Mount Against UFC Legend’s Son’s Physique After Second-Round Knockout Loss

Michael Bisping’s son, Callum Bisping, just got a brutal reality check inside the cage, and fans wasted no time piling on. The 25-year-old suffered the first loss of his pro MMA career over the weekend, getting knocked out by John McCain in the second round at the Street Fighter Party. But it wasn’t just the knockout that got people talking. Callum’s physique and his decision to compete at heavyweight quickly became talking points, with fans questioning whether he belongs in the division.

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Now sitting at 2-1, the son of the former UFC middleweight champ has plenty to prove. Things went south for the 25-year-old when he tried to take McCain down but couldn’t get him to the mat.

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Instead, he found himself eating a barrage of heavy punches to the face before the referee stepped in to end the fight in the second round. McCain, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 with the stoppage victory.

Imago July 23, 2022, Greenwich, London, London, UK, United Kingdom: LONDON, UK – JULY 23: Michael Bisping, UFC commentator and retired mixed martial artist during the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall event at The O2 Arena on July 23, 2022, in Greenwich, London, United Kingdom. Greenwich, London United Kingdom – ZUMAp175 20220723_zsa_p175_017 Copyright: xScottxGarfittx

Before the knockout nightmare, Callum Bisping looked like he might have some serious potential on the wrestling front. The son of UFC legend Michael Bisping raised eyebrows when he made his MMA debut last year. He followed that in December with a unanimous decision win over Chayton Acevedo at Fight Club LA.

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He then kept the momentum going at a Regime Fight League event in Westlake Village, California, picking up his second amateur win against Brycen MacLeod. Both fighters entered the matchup at 2-0, but Callum Bisping made sure there was no doubt about the winner. He secured top position, took mount, and rained down punches until the referee stepped in to stop the fight in the first round.

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Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, the McCain fight was a completely different story. His wrestling failed to bail him out, and the knockout quickly turned the spotlight onto his physique and whether heavyweight is really the right home for him.

Being Michael Bisping’s son was always going to bring extra attention, but now Callum is learning the hard way that the internet can be downright ruthless when things go wrong.

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And he isn’t the only fighter dealing with the pressure of a famous combat sports surname. Aline Pereira, sister of former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira, recently suffered a loss to Smilla Sundell on Dana White’s Contender Series.

The second commonality? Fans wasted no time tearing into both fighters after their losses. Aline Pereira was criticized for the lack of action in her fight, while Callum Bisping found himself under fire for something more personal: his physique and whether he’s built for the heavyweight division.

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Fans question Callum Bisping’s weight after first career loss draws comparison with Michael Bisping

Much of the reaction to Callum Bisping’s defeat focused on his appearance and whether he should consider moving down from heavyweight. Several viewers argued that a lower weight class could suit him better, while others questioned his conditioning and compared his work ethic unfavorably with that of his father.

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“He looks like he has a huge belly on him, so he should cut down to 170 instead,” one fan wrote.

Another questioned his place among the heavyweights, suggesting that light heavyweight or even middleweight might be more appropriate given his current condition.

“He’s out of shape and needs to come down in weight,” another comment read.

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Some reactions went further, questioning whether Bisping had inherited the discipline associated with his father’s successful career.

“I can see he doesn’t have his dad’s work ethic,” one fan wrote.

Another invoked former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, arguing that Bisping should not assume that carrying extra weight would work in his favor.

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“Time for him to understand he’s not Daniel Cormier and not everyone can be severely overweight and championship material,” the comment read.

Others urged the young fighter to focus on his conditioning rather than continuing at his current weight.

“Cut the fat, go to your natural weight to give yourself an actual chance at this,” one viewer wrote.

However, not everyone was ready to write Bisping off after a single defeat. Some fans pointed out that he is only 25 and still has plenty of time to improve, while others offered encouragement after his first major setback.

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“He’s young; he’ll get better…damn,” one supporter wrote.

“Ah man! That’s okay; we gotta just get back on the horse,” another added.

One fan also highlighted the challenge of building a career while being the son of a famous athlete, comparing Bisping’s situation to that of LeBron James’ children in basketball.

“Being Michael Bisping’s son in MMA is like being Lebron’s kid in the NBA. The shadow is enormous; the expectations are worse,” the fan wrote.

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And that’s a struggle Michael Bisping has spoken about himself. Callum wants to carve out his own path in MMA and prove he belongs on his own merit, not just because he happens to be the son of a UFC legend.

For all the attention that comes with being the UFC legend’s son, Callum has actually tried to keep his MMA journey as low-key as possible. In fact, the former UFC middleweight champion revealed on his Believe You Me podcast in 2025 that he had no idea his son was making his MMA debut until the day before the fight.

“So he had a fight on Saturday night,” Michael Bisping recalled. “Didn’t tell me about it; I didn’t know, and again, I respect it because he wanted to do it under the radar; he didn’t wanna make a big deal about it. He just wanted to show up with his coach, have the fight, and come back.”

That tells you a lot about how the 25-year-old wants to approach his career. Rather than cashing in on his father’s fame, he wants to put in the work and make a name for himself. Easier said than done, of course, when your dad is a UFC Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable faces in the sport.

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Callum Bisping also has a wrestling background to lean on. He competed at the NCAA Division II level while attending San Francisco State University, and his early MMA outings showed just how useful those skills could be inside the cage. His ability to take opponents down and establish dominant positions had already helped him pick up wins before his recent setback.

The loss to McCain, however, exposed some clear areas for improvement. Callum struggled to get his wrestling going and paid the price with a second-round knockout. Whether he sticks around at heavyweight or eventually considers dropping down a division remains to be seen.

And if he does manage to climb the ranks and reach the UFC, the 25-year-old could join a relatively small club of father-son duos to compete in the promotion. Randy Couture and Ryan Couture, Lance Gibson Sr. and Lance Gibson Jr., and Gilbert Smith and Elijah Smith are among the examples.

For now, though, Callum Bisping has more immediate business to take care of. He needs to bounce back, sharpen his game, and show that the McCain loss was a setback rather than a sign of things to come. At 25, he has time on his side, but the famous surname will only get him so far. The rest is up to him.