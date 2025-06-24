Calls Mount Against UFC’s “Terrible” Move With Drake as Georges St-Pierre Caught in Crossfire

Remember Drake? The chart-topping Canadian artist who became just as famous for his UFC betting curse as his music? For years, every time he placed a bet, the fighter lost, turning his wagers into superstition-fueled headlines. But recently, the ‘Drake Curse’ took a surprising turn.

At UFC 314, Drake pocketed nearly $500,000 after backing Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Diego Lopes in the main event, finally breaking the streak. With this big win, it seems the UFC has taken notice. Rumor has it that the promotion is looking to make Drake’s long-standing indirect relationship a little more official.

How, you may ask? Well, fairly recently, Drake’s clothing brand teased a huge collaboration with the UFC, featuring none other than the former middleweight and welterweight champion, Georges Saint-Pierre.

In a post shared by OVO clothing, ‘GSP’ spoke about success and perseverance, “When I was coming up, I had a dream. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and I persevered, never quit, and I made it. I think there’s something unique about the Canadian mindset when it comes to fighting and perseverance, because the Canadian people tend to be very proud, and because they are so proud, they are willing to put a lot of effort into their preparation to perform at their best,” said Saint-Pierre.

He further addded, “I don’t think ambition is something you are born with; I think it’s something that is earned through struggle. Some people, when they fail, give up and crumble under pressure. People who have strength and resilience learn from their mistakes, and they come back stronger.”

Well, this announcement came just days ago—UFC 317, which is probably the biggest event for the UFC this year. The post was captioned: “OVO x UFC. Featuring Georges St-Pierre. UFC champion, Canadian legend. Available in-store and online. 6.27.25 at 10 AM ET.” This isn’t the first time the promotion has collaborated with a brand. Previously, the UFC teamed up with the popular streetwear label Anti-Social Social Club. However, unlike that partnership, this latest collaboration seems to have drawn criticism from fans. Why? Let’s find out.

Fans rip apart UFC as Drake collaboration brings backlash

Drake’s reputation took a massive hit following his rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. After a fierce back-and-forth rap battle, Lamar emerged victorious, and Drake was forced to back down. Fan sentiment turned against Drake after the clash, and now, with the UFC collaborating with him, one fan believes, “Terrible by UFC.” Moreover, one fan is of the opinion that “UFC’s been making some terrible decisions these past few years.”

However, one social media user believe that this collaboration between Georges Saint-Pierre and Drake might bring more promotion to the UFC, “This could help with more promoting and hype than what Dana does with his boring ass announcement videos so I’m down for this lowkey.” Well, UFC has always been bashed by boxing fans for its lackluster promotional tactics, but it appears that Dana White has learned from his mistakes.

Furthermore, one of the social media users called out ‘GSP’ for his ‘bluff,’ “He’s speaking like there’s been 100 Canadian Champions. There have only been two Canadian Champions in the UFC. Let’s stop this nonsense.” Since the inception of the promotion, Canadian soil has produced two champions, one being Georges Saint-Pierre, and the other being Carlos Newton, who was also the welterweight champion back in 2001.

Furthermore, a fan took shots at Drake’s betting habits, “As long as we can find out early who Drake is betting on, so I can ultimately do the oppo, I’m good.” Last but not least, a social media user called out to the promotion for their inability to sense the mood, “UFC can’t read the room no more. They need a new marketing team.”

As the promotion moves forward with the collaboration despite Drake’s tarnished reputation, it’s evident that the UFC isn’t concerned with public opinion, but is focused on what’s best for business. It would be interesting to witness how the community reacts to the collaboration. Will it be another success for the promotion or will it be a flop.