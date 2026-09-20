Calls Mount for Arman Tsarukyan Title Shot After Mauricio Ruffy KO Win at UFC 331

Mauricio Ruffy anticipated Arman Tsarukyan’s grappling threat, and there’s no doubt the Brazilian trained hard for it. However, the Armenian proved he’s dangerous everywhere by landing a vicious knockout in the UFC 331 co-main event, leaving fans screaming for a title shot.

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‘The Batman’ started the first round by keeping his distance to avoid Ruffy’s sharp punches. Even so, the Sao Paulo-based fighter landed a well-timed shot that got the Armenian’s attention. Tsarukyan then found an opening to shoot a single leg and gladly took it. But Ruffy got back to his feet and continued the fight on the feet. The action moved to a clinch exchange, where Tsarukyan landed a solid elbow, and that was the read he needed.

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Tsarukyan sensed that Ruffy was thinking too much about the takedown threat. He showed great fight IQ by faking a level change and then landing two back-to-back elbows to put the Brazilian out cold against the fence. The referee immediately stepped in to stop the fight at 4:56 of the first round, handing Tsarukyan arguably the most impressive victory of his career so far.

Imago UFC Fight Night in Doha : Dan Hooker v Arman Tsarukyan Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia prepares to face Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. on November 22, 2025. DOHA Qatar Copyright: xNOUSHADxTHEKKAYILx

Right after the statement win, fans began calling for the title shot the lightweight contender has been waiting on for quite a while now.

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Fans demand title shot for Arman Tsarukyan after dominant UFC 311 victory

Title shot now??

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WE ARE COMING FOR GAETHJE

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Them damned elbows, fairplay to arman titleshot next

Haaaa I fkn knew it 🙌🏽 was never bedazzled by Huffy good 4 Arman 🔥

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He showed that elbow once or twice and landed it and ruffy didnt do anything about it and paid a horrible price

Never has a title shot been so justified

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PUT SOME RESPECT ON THAT MANS NAME. CASUALS OVER HERE TALKIN OUT THEIR A–S. SHUT UP AND GO TO SLEEP.