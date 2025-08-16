Calls Mount for Bryan Battle’s Firing as UFC 321 Promise Met With Skepticism After Nursulton Ruziboev Fight Cancelation

While there is undeniable hype for the main event of UFC 319, the rest of the card is facing a few hurdles, as Bryan Battle has found himself in a tough spot! ‘The Butcher’s scheduled bout with Nursulton Ruziboev was scrapped after the American came in four pounds over the middleweight limit. For many fans, it was déjà vu. Why? Just months earlier, Battle had missed weight against Randy Brown at welterweight, only to move up a division and repeat the same mistake.

For Ruziboev, who weighed in at the proper 186 lbs for a non-title bout, the whole ordeal was another reminder of professionalism lost. He didn’t mince words either, writing on his Instagram story, “Instead of talking too much, you need to make the weight first… This is a professional sport blondie.”

Still, when the two finally crossed paths after the cancellation, the tone shifted. In a recent video shared on Instagram by ‘Full Send MMA,’ the two seemingly ran into each other at a restaurant and exchanged a few words.

The caption for the post read, “Bryan Battle and Nursulton Ruziboev settle it and show each other some love tonight after Battle missed weight by 4lbs this morning at the UFC 319 official weigh ins. The two mutually agreed to run it back at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FULL SEND MMA (@fullsend_mma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

According to reports, the UFC’s initial plan was to let the fight proceed at a catchweight, with ‘The Butcher’ losing 30% of his purse. But hours later, the promotion pulled the plug entirely, confirming the fight’s cancellation. As such, during their conversation, Ruziboev pressed Battle with a pointed question: “You fought at 170?”

The American, looking dejected, admitted he thought the middleweight cut would be easier, but fell ill during fight week. “I’m very sorry, I’m very very sorry… hopefully one day we can run it back,” he said. Ruziboev then suggested Abu Dhabi in October. Battle jumped at the idea, replying, “Hey, your terms, October, Abu Dhabi, let’s go… I’ll make the weight baby!!!”

That promise now hangs in the air, as UFC 321 looms in Abu Dhabi. But will the promotion really give him another shot? After missing weight twice in two divisions, fans are questioning whether Battle has earned the right to keep trying. The TUF 29 winner still holds a 7-1 record inside the Octagon with one no contest, but the narrative around him is no longer about his skills. It’s about professionalism, or the lack of it, as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans hand Bryan Battle a harsh reality check after weight miss against Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319

One fan wrote, “That’s if the UFC will allow Battle to run it back.” This skepticism speaks volumes. The UFC isn’t known for endless patience, especially when fighters repeatedly miss weight. While Battle and Ruziboev’s handshake agreement sounds noble, it’s Dana White and the matchmakers who will ultimately decide if it happens.

Another fan commented, “Battle can’t make weight like a professional.” It’s a stinging remark, but it cuts to the heart of the issue. Weight management isn’t just about numbers on a scale; it’s the most basic responsibility of a UFC fighter. What do you think?

One fan added, “That’s cool to see. As a fan though f— card had 15 fights and now it’s down to 12.” The frustration wasn’t just about Bryan Battle and Ruziboev; as a lightweight clash between Bobby ‘King’ Green and Diego Ferreira and Daniil Donchenko vs. Rodrigo Sezinando were also removed from the UFC 319 card, as per reports.

Yet another fan argued, “I think one more chance and if he can’t make weight unfortunately cut him.” This is the middle ground. While some are calling for immediate consequences, others believe Battle deserves a final opportunity to prove himself. But the condition is clear: no more mistakes.

And finally, one fan quipped, “UFC 321 ?? buddy dana is cutting your a–” Blunt and unforgiving, this captures the harsher side of fan sentiment. The UFC is a cutthroat business. For some, Battle’s handshake promise in the video means little when the reality is that Dana White has axed fighters for less. This reaction echoes the looming threat that ‘The Butcher’s UFC career may already be hanging by a thread.

So, Bryan Battle’s emotional apology to Ruziboev showed humility, but humility alone won’t save a roster spot. Now, the fighter who once carried the shine of a TUF winner is facing the harshest opponent yet — doubt about his future. So, will October in Abu Dhabi be the setting for redemption? Or has ‘The Butcher’ already stepped on the scale for the last time inside the UFC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!