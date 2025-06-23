Calls Mount for Conor McGregor’s UFC Comeback, Dee Devlin Responds to $3.6M Flex

In the world of MMA, when money is the topic, one name echoes louder than the rest: Conor McGregor. The former dual-weight champion has built a staggering net worth of $200 million, and it’s only climbing. Currently soaking up the sun in Ibiza, McGregor is turning heads as he cruises the seas on his $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht. Whether docked on the beaches or out on the open water, the Irishman is living large with his family. Amidst all the luxury, McGregor has just dropped another sizzling vacation update.

Taking to his social media handles, Conor McGregor uploaded a photo of himself sunbathing on his multi-million dollar yacht, letting go of all the tensions about his comeback as well as his duties as a promoter for the BKFC. Conor McGregor purchased that Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 back in 2023 for a massive $3.5 million. In his own words, “It’s a rocket ship, often dubbed The Supercar of the Sea, boasting twin-turbo, 2,000 brake horsepower engines. Despite being an impulse buy, it has provided immense joy and excitement. Living on the water, I cherish the tranquillity and thrill these yachts bring into my life.”

What does the million-dollar yacht include? Well, it comes with Twin MAN V12 engines (2,000 horsepower total) with a top speed of 60 knots. In addition to that, the yacht is made out of carbon fibre, thus it’s safer and lighter. It has two lavish cabins(One master and one guest). It includes sleek, modern design with LED ambient lighting and Lamborghini-style seating. All in all, it’s a masterpiece of the Ocean, and Conor McGregor likes to flaunt it.

The former double-weight champion has been on vacation with his family since well before June 18, traveling to various places on his yacht. Most recently, he was spotted in Ibiza, and it turned out to be absolute mayhem for him. That’s due to the fact that the fighter nearly had himself arrested at the Pacha club in Ibiza, Spain.

Why? Well, that’s due to the fact that ‘Mystic Mac’ threw multiple punches at others. McGregor never put up his stance, but it surely caught the attention of the community. Regardless, many within the community have come forward with a simple request from the former champ: let’s have a look at what the fans want.

Fans demand Conor McGregor’s comeback as the former champ flexes his Lamborghini

Before we get to the fans’ reactions, where many were urging him to make a comeback, it’s worth noting that McGregor’s fiancée showed her support by commenting on the post with a heart emoji—standing by Conor McGregor through thick and thin. Well, ‘Mystic Mac’ has time and time again expressed his interest in coming back to the combat sports scene but he that never happened. Loking at this a fan wrote,“bro, do you have a house or live only on a yatch haha.”

There was a time in the UFC when Conor McGregor was considered a mystic, thanks to his ability to finish opponents within minutes. His victories over Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez were moments when fans began to regard him as the GOAT. However, his career took a steep decline after his defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite this, fans remain hopeful that McGregor can work his magic once again — and to express that hope, one man wrote,“Please humble the lightweight division Conor.”

Well, Dillon Danis is not the only one of McGregor’s close circle who commented on the post, Dillon Danis also took to the comment section to write,“unit.” Last but not the least, another fan doubled down on McGregor’s comeback, “Pls comeback champ.”

Conor McGregor is currently enjoying his time on the beach, but sooner or later, he will have to return to the BKFC scene as a promoter and to the UFC as a fighter. With Jon Jones stepping away, McGregor remains the only top star among the ‘big four’ yet to retire. Will he retire or will he not? That is clearly up to him but it would be interesting to witness what’s coming.