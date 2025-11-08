Calls Mount for Dana White & UFC to End Beef With Muhammad Mokaev After Viral TKO at Brave CF 100

Muhammad Mokaev just did something that might make the UFC and CEO Dana White reconsider their decision to dump him. The 25-year-old Brit had already gone 2-0 since leaving the promotion last year. And last night, he added another win with a spectacular knockout of Gerard Burns at Brave CF 100, thereby becoming the new Brave CF Flyweight champion and continuing his undefeated run at 16-0.

What truly stood out, however, was the manner of the finish. Muhammad Mokaev delivered a thunderous head kick that rocked Burns, followed by a sharp left hook and a barrage of punches that ended the fight just eight seconds into the second round. The highlight-reel knockout caught the attention of ‘KnockoutAlerts’ on Instagram, who suggested this performance should bolster Mokaev’s case for a second shot in the UFC.

Why was Muhammad Mokaev removed from UFC?

“The UFC needs to sign Muhammad Mokaev. Enough is enough. Top 5 FLW and newly [crowned] Brave FLW champion,” KnockoutAlerts wrote on Instagram while sharing a clip of Mokaev’s stunning knockout win. Notably, Mokaev’s entry-level contract expired after UFC 304 in July 2024, and the promotion opted not to renew it. Mokaev later claimed the decision was due to his fighting style, but Dana White hinted there was more to the story.

“The matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons. There are a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys who fight with that type of style. But it’s a lot more than just that,” White said about not re-signing Mokaev. “He’s not under contract anymore. I think the PFL’s going to get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.” To White’s credit, Mokaev had stirred controversy before his exit.

That included a sucker punch on Manel Kape during fight week after baiting him into a photo, and allegations of verbal abuse toward UFC staff, which fighter Steve Erceg later confirmed. Still, despite the messy history between ‘The Punisher’ and the UFC, fans seem convinced that after his latest performance, it’s time for Mokaev to return to the Octagon.

Dana White made a mistake, says fan

It didn’t take long for the clip of Mokaev’s clip to start circulating online, catching everyone’s attention. One user felt it’s just a matter of time before the UFC corrects its mistake. “Best flyweight in the world. It’s only a matter of time,” the user commented. While Mokaev has secured three wins since his exit, he hasn’t made a big enough impact outside the UFC for them to reconsider.

The next user highlighted the urgency for the UFC to re-sign the Brit. “The UFC really needs to bring him back, 7-0 in the UFC and an exciting fighter,” the user commented. However, it hasn’t been long enough since his exit for the matchmakers to forget about what forced them not to extend his contract.

The next user felt that Dana White had made a mistake by letting the 25-year-old go. “[Muhammad Mokaev] would’ve been champ by now. Dana never should’ve cut the boy,” the user wrote. Only time will tell whether they decide to correct that mistake.

Another user felt Mokaev would have dominated the flyweight division. “He would of beat Pantoja,” the user claimed. Alexandre Pantoja, of course, is the current flyweight champion.

Meanwhile, this user speculated on why Dana White made the decision. “Dana lets his feelings get in the way, unfortunately,” the user claimed. However, White is not fond of many other fighters, but they haven’t been let go yet.

It appears the public is ready for the UFC and Dana White to forget about the past and welcome Muhammad Mokaev back into the promotion. Yet just one more knockout win might not be enough for that. But what about you? Do you think the UFC should sign the Brit?