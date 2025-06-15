Calls Mount for DQ as UFC Faces Backlash Over Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato Ruling in Atlanta

The UFC Atlanta prelims were heating up, creating the ideal environment for a stacked main card—until chaos broke out in one of the most anticipated bouts. Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato seemed all ready to settle their tension in the cage. However, what should have been an all-action conclusion turned into the type of controversy that has everyone scratching their heads. But how? Well, all courtesy of an illegal upkick.

As the first round came to a close, ‘Bearjew,’ down on his back, struck an upkick square on Rodolfo Bellato’s jaw. Bellato’s knee was down, rendering him a grounded opponent, and so the strike was illegal. He first slumped to the canvas, appearing to be knocked out, only to scramble to the fence moments later and clutch the referee’s legs.

The bizarre sequence left the arena in disbelief—was Bellato really out, or just disoriented? Referee Kevin MacDonald and cageside officials examined the film and decided that the strike was accidental, but the bout could not continue. With one second remaining in the round, it was declared a no-contest.

Paul Craig obviously seemed frustrated. ‘Trator’ didn’t look much happier either. The long-awaited bout between them ended in a non-result, just like their original date that had been postponed due to medical issues.

It was a heartbreaking end to a matchup that had promise. Rodolfo Bellato and ‘Bearjew’ were scheduled to make a statement, but the night ended with more questions than answers. There was no clear winner, no post-fight momentum, just an unpleasant finale to what could have been a career-defining moment for either man.

Online, fans quickly split into camps. Some criticized Bellato for exaggerating the impact, while others defended him, citing the evident illegality of the kick. But what was the general consensus? Well, let’s find out what the fans had to say.

Fans call out the UFC’s decision to rule Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato a no contest

While some viewers attempted to make sense of the referee’s decision, others were not as understanding. For some fans, what happened was clear: Paul Craig landed an illegal blow, and the penalty did not fit the crime. “That was the most obvious foul; how the f— is that no contest?” one person remarked bluntly.

Others shared the sentiment, calling for a harsher outcome. “Should be a disqualification,” another fan said, while another phrased it more brutally: “Accidental my a–. He threw an illegal upkick that landed. Where was the accident? Should’ve been a DQ.” And, maybe the most direct complaint of all: “How was that not a DQ win? It was intentional.”

Beyond rage, there was confusion, particularly about how the term “accidental” was being used. Fans were not only suspicious; they were stunned. “How in the hell is that accidental?” one fan asked, clearly baffled.

Another added, “Not sure that was accidental… He knows better,” meaning that someone with Craig’s experience should never be caught in such a situation unless it was intentional. The tone rapidly switched from confusion to contempt as another fan mocked, “Accident? lmao.”

All of the rage stemmed from the belief that the UFC botched a situation that may have set a precedent. Some fans regard this not only as a missed call but also as a failure to enforce accountability. For them, labeling it a no-contest simply adds to the mystery and creates more questions than it answers. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments.