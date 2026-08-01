Calls Mount for Jan Blachowicz to Retire After Painful TKO Loss in UFC Belgrade Co-Main Event

At 43 years old, Jan Blachowicz entered the Octagon aiming to secure a statement victory over a promising young talent in the co-main event. However, the former light heavyweight champion’s outing at UFC Belgrade tonight turned into another disappointing experience. Surging contender Navajo Stirling ended up defeating the Polish legend convincingly, prompting calls from fans for Błachowicz’s retirement.

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Błachowicz started the bout by showing glimpses of his old self. He immediately took control of the center of the Octagon, signaling that Stirling would have to meet him in the middle and engage in a firefight. For a moment, that strategy appeared to work as the former champion rocked the Kiwi with a well-timed combination. However, from that point on, it was all Navajo Stirling, who showed exactly why he is quickly becoming the division’s newest problem.

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Stirling’s relentless pressure backed Blachowicz against the cage, where the Kiwi unleashed a series of damaging leg kicks. Although the 28-year-old was bleeding from the nose, he never took his foot off the gas and continued tagging the veteran with looping shots with both hands. One of those strikes, a right hand, dropped Blachowicz to the canvas. The undefeated fighter quickly pounced on the former 205-pound champion and unleashed heavy ground-and-pound, opening a cut on the Polish fighter. Moments later, the referee stepped in to stop the onslaught, handing the New Zealander the biggest victory of his career so far.

Following the devastating defeat, many fans believed it was time for Jan Błachowicz to finally hang up the gloves.

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Fans call for Jan Błachowicz to retire after loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Belgrade

Jan Gotta take the way to retirement truly old for this division

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Jan, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another life if there be a need, which I doubt, n enjoy retirement. If u want, Dana will send u food from his home.

Jan Blachowicz needs to hang it up #UFCBelgrade

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Jan Blachowicz it’s time #UFCBelgrade

I don’t want to see Jan Blachowicz keep taking more damage. I hope he doesn’t fight again after today

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Navajo Stirling with the nasty first-round finish and a new contender emerges at light heavyweight (which is desperately needed) Jan Blachowicz is a legend but it might be time if you know what I mean

Navajo Stirling just TKO’d Jan Blachowicz in the 1st round. Classic straight punch beat looping punch. Jan hasn’t been knocked out since 2019, but he’s way past his prime

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Navajo Stirling is on a heater. He demolished Jan Blachowicz in the first. Vicious GNP after dropping Jan with a right hand to close the show.

Aaron Judge with the hands! Navajo Stirling finishes former champ Jan Blachowicz on weeks notice. What a UFC signature win. Very Impressive. #UFCBelgrade



