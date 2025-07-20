Calls Mount for Kevin Holland to Retire After Losing in Potential Fight of the Night at UFC 318

What just went down at UFC 318? Kevin Holland, long known for his consistency and crowd-pleasing style, was expected to shine, but Daniel Rodriguez had other plans. Defying the odds, ‘D-Rod’ rocked Holland and delivered a performance that turned heads. Outclassing the favorite, Rodriguez didn’t just win, he made a statement. In front of Dana White and the entire MMA world, he reminded everyone why he belongs on the big stage, seizing the spotlight and walking away with all eyes on him.

This fight was perhaps one of the first times fans witnessed Kevin Holland visibly in trouble on the feet. The second round had ‘D-Rod’ seriously hurt Holland and backing him up, and quite a few instances where ‘Trailblazer’ could have been finished. Luckily, he was able to survive, and even come back strong in the third round. Sadly for him, he was running on empty by the third and couldn’t do enough to secure the finish.

Fans react to Kevin Holland’s UFC 318 with disappointment

Kevin Holland wanted to fight seven times this year; however, with his loss against Rodriguez, things might be a bit too difficult for him now. His loss garnered a ton of reaction from the fans. Some of them are:

“Losing to fucking Daniel Rodriguez bum a–? That’s gotta be the most embarrassing moment of your career. This is an all-time low, Kevin Holland. I know I’ve said you sucked before, but you’re genuinely terrible.”

“Kevin Holland took a dive for the sportsbooks”

“Kevin Holland has to be the lowest IQ fighter in UFC history. Big time dumb. Rodriguez was out on his feet.”

“Kevin Holland with the most frustrating fumble of a win by losing a plumb dominant position and getting reversed”

“I love Kevin Holland. Absolute chaos. The hate is so forced.”

“Contender to Fight Of The Night bonus”

“Kevin Holland needs to just quit. Such a loser. Had D rods lights out and dumb as hell and can’t finish the fight when he needed to finish him. That’s just pathetic man. Had a perfect lineup. And I never bet Dan I’ve or Holland and did that tonight. Never again. Losers”

